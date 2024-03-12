Back

Sarawak man supposedly marries 2 women at the same time, confuses M'sians

"Are these people filming a drama? Marrying two wives cannot be possible. It's not permissible under the law."

Winnie Li | Seri Mazliana | March 12, 2024, 12:30 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man in Sarawak married two women at the same time in Malaysia, confusing local netizens on the marriage laws in Malaysia.

The wedding reception was apparently held at Hon Ang Restaurant, a Chinese restaurant in Kuching, the capital city of Sarawak and saw many attendees.

User 小安娜 (Xiao An Na) took to Facebook to congratulate the man and his brides on Mar. 11.

Questioned marriage laws

The post garnered comments from users who questioned the polygamy laws governing marriages in Malaysia.

It was not confirmed if the man had actually married two women at the same time, or if he legally married one woman while the other was a bride in name only.

It was also not confirmed if the man was a Muslim.

Some questioned whether it is lawful for an apparent non-Muslim man to marry two women at the same time.

Screenshot via Facebook.

The wedding reception also raised netizens' suspicions of being fake.

One person said: "Are these people filming a drama? Marrying two wives cannot be possible. It's not permissible under the law."

Screenshot via Facebook.

Another cheeky user asked if the man and his wives would be sleeping together on the same night.

Screenshot via Facebook.

Polygamy laws in Malaysia

Polygamy is legal under Syariah law for Muslims in Malaysia only, according to the Malaysia government website.

All marriages must be registered.

The application information on the Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara Malaysia (National Registration Department) website states that the couple should bring their identification documents and be "dressed appropriately" on their solemnisation day.

It remains unclear if the man successfully registered his marriages with the government, or if he had registered the marriages on separate occasions.

Top photos via 小安娜/Facebook

'Male' humanoid robot in Saudi Arabia touches female reporter's rear during unveiling

The reporter appeared visibly annoyed.

March 12, 2024, 12:16 PM

Kate Middleton apologises for doctored Mother's Day photo, says she experiments with editing

Kate-gate continues

March 12, 2024, 12:03 PM

Gourmet burger restaurant Three Buns closing Quayside outlet on Mar. 31, 2024

Farewell.

March 12, 2024, 11:15 AM

S'porean man, 60, killed in tour van & lorry collision in Sabah, M'sia

Two other Singaporeans, aged 67 and 71, were seriously injured.

March 12, 2024, 10:46 AM

China to appoint new ambassador to S'pore

Cao Zhongming is a 35 year veteran of China's MFA.

March 12, 2024, 10:13 AM

Madonna scolds fan for sitting down at concert, turns out it's a person in wheelchair

She asked: "What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?"

March 12, 2024, 09:59 AM

S'porean couple allegedly made to give S$142 to JB officers who led them to empty lorry lane at M'sia checkpoint towards Woodlands

They were asked to pay RM600 (S$170) at first.

March 11, 2024, 07:54 PM

Cyclist & driver rush across Punggol zebra crossing, collide

There's no need to rush into things.

March 11, 2024, 06:58 PM

M'sian who lived in S'pore for 10 years says cost of living cheaper than in M'sia

Living in Singapore is also more comfortable, she added.

March 11, 2024, 06:58 PM

'Exaggerated reports': S'porean actor Aliff Aziz on news of religious authorities arresting him with M'sian actress in KL

The actress, Ruhainies, also posted on the incident. Both said they would explain more at a later date.

March 11, 2024, 06:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.