Sarawak man supposedly marries 2 women at the same time, confuses M'sians

A man in Sarawak married two women at the same time in Malaysia, confusing local netizens on the marriage laws in Malaysia.

The wedding reception was apparently held at Hon Ang Restaurant, a Chinese restaurant in Kuching, the capital city of Sarawak and saw many attendees.

User 小安娜 (Xiao An Na) took to Facebook to congratulate the man and his brides on Mar. 11.

Questioned marriage laws

The post garnered comments from users who questioned the polygamy laws governing marriages in Malaysia.

It was not confirmed if the man had actually married two women at the same time, or if he legally married one woman while the other was a bride in name only.

It was also not confirmed if the man was a Muslim.

Some questioned whether it is lawful for an apparent non-Muslim man to marry two women at the same time.

The wedding reception also raised netizens' suspicions of being fake.

One person said: "Are these people filming a drama? Marrying two wives cannot be possible. It's not permissible under the law."

Another cheeky user asked if the man and his wives would be sleeping together on the same night.

Polygamy laws in Malaysia

Polygamy is legal under Syariah law for Muslims in Malaysia only, according to the Malaysia government website.

All marriages must be registered.

The application information on the Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara Malaysia (National Registration Department) website states that the couple should bring their identification documents and be "dressed appropriately" on their solemnisation day.

It remains unclear if the man successfully registered his marriages with the government, or if he had registered the marriages on separate occasions.

Top photos via 小安娜/Facebook