Isetan's Sakura Matsuri at Nex has Japanese snacks like taiyaki & warabi mochi till Mar. 24

A culinary tour through Japan.

Wong Li Jie | March 14, 2024, 11:56 AM

Events

Isetan's Sakura Matsuri fair is now at Nex till Mar. 24.

The food fair is located at the Level 1 atrium of Nex, offering traditional and innovative Japanese cuisines.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Here's what you can find at the food fair:

Taiyaki (S$5)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Amane is a stall that serves the traditional Japanese fish-shaped pastry taiyaki (S$5).

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

It comes freshly prepared in various flavours like sweet red bean paste, custard cream and chocolate.

Senbei (from S$5)

Senbei is a traditional Japanese rice cracker snack that comes with a salty-sweet fragrance.

At Meijuya, you can find large ones made with octopus (S$8) and prawn (S$7).

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

If you want something more portable, there are also small-sized senbei (S$5), which comes in shrimp, seaweed and mentaiko flavours.

Wagyu bento

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Wagyu beef lovers will be in for a treat at Hakusuino Kura.

The stall specialises in wagyu beef steaks and hamburger patties. The meats are flipped right in front of you and served in various bento boxes:

  • Wagyu Hamburger Steak & Fried Egg Bento (S$22)

  • Wagyu Hamburger Steak & Wagyu Steak Bento (S$30)

  • Wagyu Steak Bento Box (S$42)

  • Wagyu Steak Skewers (0ne for S$18, three for S$50)

Deep-fried chicken

Higo Marunoya offers fried chicken tossed in various sauces, such as sweet and sour (S$7.80).

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

You can also get the chicken in burger form, such as the champion chicken burger (S$11).

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Pie (from S$7.50)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Feal's pies are circular in shape, flaky in texture, and finished with a simple, adorable logo embossed on the surface of the pie to signify the corresponding filling inside.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

There are five flavours to choose from:

  • Earl grey apple (S$7.50)

  • Salmon cream (S$7.50)

  • Margherita (S$7.50)

  • Four cheese (S$7.50)

  • Ikinari (sweet potato and sweet bean) (S$7.50)

Warabi mochi (from S$12)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Bashodo offers warabi mochi dusted with four different flavours:

  • Kinako (roasted soybean flour)

  • Green tea

  • Sesame

  • Cocoa

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Here's how much it costs:

  • 200g: S$12

  • 400g: S$21

  • Three 200g boxes: S$30

Sakura Matsuri by Isetan

Address: Nex Atrium, Level 1, 23 Serangoon Central, Singapore 556083

Opening hours:

  • 10:30am to 9pm, Sundays to Thursdays

  • 10:30am to 9:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays

  • 10:30am to 8pm, Mar. 24

Top photos by Wong Li Jie.

