Isetan's Sakura Matsuri at Nex has Japanese snacks like taiyaki & warabi mochi till Mar. 24

Isetan's Sakura Matsuri fair is now at Nex till Mar. 24.
The food fair is located at the Level 1 atrium of Nex, offering traditional and innovative Japanese cuisines.
Here's what you can find at the food fair:
Taiyaki (S$5)
Amane is a stall that serves the traditional Japanese fish-shaped pastry taiyaki (S$5).
It comes freshly prepared in various flavours like sweet red bean paste, custard cream and chocolate.
Senbei (from S$5)
Senbei is a traditional Japanese rice cracker snack that comes with a salty-sweet fragrance.
At Meijuya, you can find large ones made with octopus (S$8) and prawn (S$7).
If you want something more portable, there are also small-sized senbei (S$5), which comes in shrimp, seaweed and mentaiko flavours.
Wagyu bento
Wagyu beef lovers will be in for a treat at Hakusuino Kura.
The stall specialises in wagyu beef steaks and hamburger patties. The meats are flipped right in front of you and served in various bento boxes:
- Wagyu Hamburger Steak & Fried Egg Bento (S$22)
- Wagyu Hamburger Steak & Wagyu Steak Bento (S$30)
- Wagyu Steak Bento Box (S$42)
- Wagyu Steak Skewers (0ne for S$18, three for S$50)
Deep-fried chicken
Higo Marunoya offers fried chicken tossed in various sauces, such as sweet and sour (S$7.80).
You can also get the chicken in burger form, such as the champion chicken burger (S$11).
Pie (from S$7.50)
Feal's pies are circular in shape, flaky in texture, and finished with a simple, adorable logo embossed on the surface of the pie to signify the corresponding filling inside.
There are five flavours to choose from:
- Earl grey apple (S$7.50)
- Salmon cream (S$7.50)
- Margherita (S$7.50)
- Four cheese (S$7.50)
- Ikinari (sweet potato and sweet bean) (S$7.50)
Warabi mochi (from S$12)
Bashodo offers warabi mochi dusted with four different flavours:
- Kinako (roasted soybean flour)
- Green tea
- Sesame
- Cocoa
Here's how much it costs:
- 200g: S$12
- 400g: S$21
- Three 200g boxes: S$30
Sakura Matsuri by Isetan
Address: Nex Atrium, Level 1, 23 Serangoon Central, Singapore 556083
Opening hours:
- 10:30am to 9pm, Sundays to Thursdays
- 10:30am to 9:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays
- 10:30am to 8pm, Mar. 24
Top photos by Wong Li Jie.
