Russia & China vetoed US-led resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

The United States' (U.S.) draft resolution on the Israel-Hamas war has been vetoed by China and Russia on Friday (Mar. 22).

The United Nations (UN) Security Council have hence turned down a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an Israel-Hamas hostage deal.

11 member states voted in favour, Guyana abstained, and Algeria, China and Russia opposed the resolution, reported Axios.

At least nine votes in favor and no veto by the U.S., France, Britain, Russia or China are required for the Security Council to pass the resolution.

U.S. draft resolution

The U.S. draft resolution, seen and reported by AFP and Reuters, emphasised the importance of an "immediate and sustained ceasefire" lasting roughly six weeks that would protect civilians, allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and alleviate humanitarian suffering.

The resolution, built based on ceasefire negotiations brokered by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, stated that the six-week truce would be used to intensify efforts in pursuing "lasting peace".

It also emphasised the concern about a possible Israeli ground offensive in Rafah.

The resolutions passed by the UN Security Council are legally binding, as opposed to those passed by the UN General Assembly.

China and Russia vetoed

Following the meeting on Mar. 22, this was the fourth time the Security Council failed to agree on a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Russia and China vetoed the resolution, claiming that Israel only agreed to discuss for a temporary pause to the war instead of a complete ceasefire.

According to Reuters, Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said the U.S. draft allowed for Israel to invade Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city.

Nebenzia said in the meeting that if the draft was to pass that "this would free the hands of Israel" and lead to "face destruction, devastation, or expulsion" in Gaza and to its people.

The Chinese's UN ambassador, Zhang Jun, said that the draft “dodged the most central issue, that of a ceasefire” and used ambiguous language.

Some non-permanent members of the Security Council had drafted an alternative resolution, Nebenzia said, adding that there's no reason for members not to support it.

Zhang said Beijing also supported the alternative.

U.S. responds

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused Russia and China of vetoing the resolution for "cynical" and "petty" reasons.

"They also didn't want to vote in favour of a U.S. draft resolution and would rather that the U.S. fail," she said.

The Security Council is expected to vote on an alternative resolution by eight member states to call for an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan to lead to a permanent ceasefire, Axios reported.

Top image via UN.