Back

Man, 91, sells fruits at Rochor for over 60 years, only rests when rain gets too heavy

You can buy durians from him.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 02, 2024, 06:35 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 91-year-old hawker has been selling fruits along Albert Street and Short Street for over 60 years.

Speaking to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao (Zaobao), the nonagenarian's daughter said that this is his way of active aging.

His daughter, 68, said that they live nearby and she will wheel her father, Zhang Wen De (transliteration), over to open his stall daily. She has been helping her father out at the stall since she retired 16 years ago.

She added that he prefers to pass the time at the stall, rather than take part in community activities.

Only rests when it rains

Zhang usually opens his stall at around 11am and only closes at 10pm. He only takes breaks during rainy season when the rain gets too heavy for him to open the stall.

When he was younger, he would work even longer hours, opening the stall till midnight to support the family as the sole breadwinner.

While Zhang has some hearing difficulties due to old age, he's friendly and skilful.

On a visit to the stall, the Zaobao reporter watched him pry open the durians, retrieve the flesh, and pack them into the container with ease.

Many regulars continue to patronise Zhang's stall as they are moved by his perseverance, Zaobao noted.

Regulars are typically people who live around the area or get to know this stall by word of mouth.

Top image by Lianhe Zaobao

S'pore charity helps girl with terminal cancer attend Taylor Swift concert in private suite with mother

I had the best day with you today.

March 02, 2024, 04:52 PM

Rescued dog, 10, up for adoption after being chained & neglected in Choa Chu Kang HDB flat

A good girl.

March 02, 2024, 04:27 PM

Philippines Airlines hands out friendship bracelets to Swifties flying into S'pore for concerts

We're all here for one thing.

March 02, 2024, 04:14 PM

Secondary school students to have 1 common national exam from 2027, GCE O- & N-Level exams to be scrapped

The change also means that students will only be able to take their mother tongue language (MTL) exam once.

March 02, 2024, 02:31 PM

Taylor Swift ticket scams have cost 334 victims up to S$213,000 in Jan. & Feb. 2024

Its them, they're the problem.

March 02, 2024, 01:42 PM

3 subtle things that show how far S’pore has come since Covid-19

Healthy habits that we should keep.

March 02, 2024, 12:00 PM

S'pore paid 'nowhere as high' as speculated for exclusive Taylor Swift concerts: Edwin Tong

"Fundamentally we’re driven by what's in the best interest of Singapore and Singaporeans."

March 02, 2024, 11:53 AM

S'porean Fifty Fifty finalist, 15, trains 4 hours a day, inspired by Michael Jackson & K-pop idol Wonyoung

Officially a Joye Cai stan.

March 02, 2024, 10:56 AM

Pepsi steps into new era, taking over global landmarks digitally in Vietnam, Dubai & UK with brand new logo

Strong main character vibes.

March 02, 2024, 10:07 AM

16 million tourists expected to visit S'pore in 2024, spending S$27.5 billion in tourism receipts

The number of international visitors to Singapore in 2023 was 13.6 million.

March 01, 2024, 09:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.