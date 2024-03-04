S'pore to raise retirement age to 64 in 2026

Singapore's retirement age will be raised to 64 years old in 2026, Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng announced on Mar. 4, 2024, during the Committee of Supply debates.

Re-employment age will be increased to 69 in the same year.

The retirement age was raised to 63, and the re-employment age to 68 in July 2022.

For a more inclusive workplace

Tan said this is part of the government's plans to "work hand-in-hand with employers and workers to build more inclusive and progressive workplaces".

Tan added that for seniors who wish to continue working, tripartite partners have agreed in 2019 to increase retirement and re-employment ages to 65 and 70 by 2030.

He said the increase in 2026 was also planned after reaching an agreement with the tripartite partners.

"We want to provide all Singaporeans with opportunities to participate in our transformation journey," Tan said.

