Back

S'pore to raise retirement age to 64 in 2026

Re-employment age will be raised to 69 in the same year.

Kerr Puay Hian | March 04, 2024, 05:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore's retirement age will be raised to 64 years old in 2026, Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng announced on Mar. 4, 2024, during the Committee of Supply debates.

Re-employment age will be increased to 69 in the same year.

The retirement age was raised to 63, and the re-employment age to 68 in July 2022.

For a more inclusive workplace

Tan said this is part of the government's plans to "work hand-in-hand with employers and workers to build more inclusive and progressive workplaces".

Tan added that for seniors who wish to continue working, tripartite partners have agreed in 2019 to increase retirement and re-employment ages to 65 and 70 by 2030.

He said the increase in 2026 was also planned after reaching an agreement with the tripartite partners.

"We want to provide all Singaporeans with opportunities to participate in our transformation journey," Tan said.

Top image via Canva

Those who leaked confidential info about S’pore’s Taylor Swift deal could be dealt with: Edwin Tong

Look what you made the Singapore government do.

March 04, 2024, 04:41 PM

S'pore man claimed right arm sore from injection, didn't use hand to molest girl, 16, doc said left arm jabbed

He was sentenced to six months' jail.

March 04, 2024, 04:31 PM

Teachers subjected to abuse after MOE lessons on Israel-Hamas misrepresented online: Chan Chun Sing

He also said external parties with an 'agenda' want Singaporeans to adopt their positions.

March 04, 2024, 03:53 PM

New Cat 12 ticket category added to Taylor Swift S'pore concerts

More chances for fans to watch her.

March 04, 2024, 03:44 PM

S'pore teen, 19, charged towards CNB officer with knife during bedroom drug raid in Clementi

He was one of 119 people arrested for suspected drug offences from Feb. 19 to Feb. 29, 2024.

March 04, 2024, 03:10 PM

Blackpink's Lisa & Taylor Swift meet after day 2 concert in S'pore

Cute.

March 04, 2024, 02:10 PM

Taylor Swift's grandmother, an opera singer, performed in S'pore in 1968

Cool crossover.

March 04, 2024, 01:59 PM

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi spotted at Taylor Swift day 2 concert in S'pore

He was with his family.

March 04, 2024, 12:16 PM

S'pore faces 'intense regional competition' for concerts, must remain attractive with investments: Edwin Tong

I can see you starin', honey.

March 04, 2024, 11:58 AM

Irish actor Barry Keoghan spotted at Taylor Swift day 2 concert in S'pore

Another star watching the "The Eras Tour".

March 04, 2024, 11:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.