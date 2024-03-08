Back

Red panda & fishing cat among 87 animals rescued from luggage at Bangkok airport

If convicted, the suspects face imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Ashley Tan | March 08, 2024, 04:40 PM

Six people were arrested after attempting to smuggle 87 animals stuffed in luggage through Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

Five men and one women, all of whom are Indian nationals, were arrested by Thailand's Customs Department after officials found their luggage suspicious during a security check, reported The Independent.

Photo from Sierra Charlie Lima / FB

Photo from Sierra Charlie Lima / FB

The group was allegedly trying to smuggle the creatures to Mumbai, India.

According to the Thai Enquirer, the animals seized include:

  • 29 lizards, such as black-throated monitors

  • 21 snakes, including corn snakes and red bamboo rat snakes

  • 15 birds, such as the bird of paradise and parrots

  • Seven monitor lizards

  • Four chameleons

  • Two squirrels

  • Two bats

  • Two cotton-top tamarins

  • One fishing cat

  • One red panda

  • One Sulawesi bear cuscus

  • One frog

  • One rat

Photo from Thai Customs Department / FB

Photos taken by Thai customs showed the animals squeezed into small baskets and containers.

Multiple snakes were coiled up in sacks.

Photo from Sierra Charlie Lima / FB

Photo from Sierra Charlie Lima / FB

Photo from Sierra Charlie Lima / FB

Photo from Thai Customs Department / FB

Photo from Thai Customs Department / FB

According to the Thai Customs Department, the individuals suspected of smuggling the animals violated several laws, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), as well as animal disease control laws, reported CNN.

If convicted, the suspects face imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers.

Animals are typically sold in China and Vietnam, but India is becoming a growing market, BBC reported.

Top photo from Sierra Charlie Lima / FB and Thai Customs Department

