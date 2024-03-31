Back

Red light cameras will be activated to detect speeding from April 1, 2024: Traffic Police

To improve motorist behaviour.

Belmont Lay | March 31, 2024, 10:12 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Traffic Police (TP) will progressively and dynamically activate the speed enforcement function in red light cameras across Singapore from April 1, 2024 to improve motorist behaviour, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on March 31, a day before the implementation.

This will be done especially at locations that are more accident-prone or violation-prone.

The number of speeding-related fatal accidents increased by 83.3 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022, and the proportion of fatal accidents due to speeding increased to 25.2 per cent in 2023 from 17.3 per cent in 2022.

Even though the number of speeding violations detected by traffic enforcement cameras decreased by 28.6 per cent from 73,152 cases in 2022 to 52,237 cases in 2023, the number of speeding violations detected by police enforcement operations increased by 22.0 per cent, from 52,016 cases in 2022 to 63,468 cases in 2023.

This shows that while traffic enforcement cameras are effective in deterring speeding violations, motorists still choose to speed at locations where they think no one is watching, the police said.

Like other fixed enforcement cameras, red light cameras are prominently painted orange and white.

They are accompanied by warning signs placed before the red light cameras stating, “Traffic Police Camera Zone”, with the road speed limit sign above it.

The list of 242 red light camera locations is published on the SPF website.

The TP said they would like to urge motorists not to speed, even in areas where there are no static speed cameras.

Instead, the TP encourages motorists to exercise graciousness and patience, drive with care, and abide by traffic rules.

The TP will take enforcement action against errant motorists who choose to flout traffic rules, including speeding, the statement added.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force

S'pore & M'sia cars apparently stuck for 2 hours at JB Mid Valley Southkey mall car park on Good Friday

Too many people visiting the same places in JB over the long weekend.

March 31, 2024, 04:09 AM

UV index in S'pore hits 'extreme' levels again on Mar. 30, 2nd time in 4 days

Too hot too soon.

March 30, 2024, 09:29 PM

Jalan Batu casket incident: Family takes issue with funeral company's statement, expects public apology

A distressing time for the family.

March 30, 2024, 09:02 PM

Man claims Kimly staff refused to transfer juice to plastic bag, made him pay 80¢ more for takeaway cup

He tried to get the drink in a plastic bag, but his request was denied.

March 30, 2024, 07:03 PM

Licence plate number of Porsche seen bouncing up & down in HDB car park inspires 4D win

Wah.

March 30, 2024, 06:40 PM

'You all need to be considerate': Man in S'pore allegedly confronts mosque to complain about prayer 'noise'

It is unclear when the incident occurred.

March 30, 2024, 05:11 PM

Volvo driver cuts another driver off at Newton Circus, then shows off middle finger

Not nice.

March 30, 2024, 04:42 PM

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung reveals he used to be ‘very shy' in TikTok Q&A

He would advise his 18-year-old self to 'get to meet more people'.

March 30, 2024, 02:52 PM

Serangoon HDB exec flat with about 60 years left on lease sold for S$1.208 million

Most expensive in the area.

March 30, 2024, 02:07 PM

Monkey caught on camera removing side mirror from S'pore car

Monkey road rage.

March 30, 2024, 01:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.