Red light cameras will be activated to detect speeding from April 1, 2024: Traffic Police

The Traffic Police (TP) will progressively and dynamically activate the speed enforcement function in red light cameras across Singapore from April 1, 2024 to improve motorist behaviour, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on March 31, a day before the implementation.

This will be done especially at locations that are more accident-prone or violation-prone.

The number of speeding-related fatal accidents increased by 83.3 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022, and the proportion of fatal accidents due to speeding increased to 25.2 per cent in 2023 from 17.3 per cent in 2022.

Even though the number of speeding violations detected by traffic enforcement cameras decreased by 28.6 per cent from 73,152 cases in 2022 to 52,237 cases in 2023, the number of speeding violations detected by police enforcement operations increased by 22.0 per cent, from 52,016 cases in 2022 to 63,468 cases in 2023.

This shows that while traffic enforcement cameras are effective in deterring speeding violations, motorists still choose to speed at locations where they think no one is watching, the police said.

Like other fixed enforcement cameras, red light cameras are prominently painted orange and white.

They are accompanied by warning signs placed before the red light cameras stating, “Traffic Police Camera Zone”, with the road speed limit sign above it.

The list of 242 red light camera locations is published on the SPF website.

The TP said they would like to urge motorists not to speed, even in areas where there are no static speed cameras.

Instead, the TP encourages motorists to exercise graciousness and patience, drive with care, and abide by traffic rules.

The TP will take enforcement action against errant motorists who choose to flout traffic rules, including speeding, the statement added.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force