S'pore Muslims to mark 1st day of fasting for Ramadan on Mar. 12, 2024

The first day of fasting for Muslims in Singapore for the month of Ramadan will begin on Mar. 12, 2024.

The Mufti of Singapore announced on Mar. 10 that, based on astronomical calculations, the crescent of the month of Ramadan is not likely to be seen above Singapore's horizon because "it is too small."

In an earlier Facebook post on Mar. 10, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) acknowledged the confusion about when the fasting month would begin.

It stated, "due to atmospheric and geographical factors, it is very difficult for the new crescent moon (at its early age) to be sighted in Singapore."

It also does not meet the criteria of the imkanur rukyah method agreed upon by the countries of MABIMS (Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore).

"Therefore, I am pleased to declare that the beginning of Ramadan for 1445H falls on the day after tomorrow, Tuesday, 12 March 2024."

The Mufti wished all Muslims in Singapore a blessed month of Ramadan.

