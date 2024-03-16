SAF investigating Instagram Story of 6 uniformed men with racist caption

An Instagram Story showing six Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen posing with their rifles in a forested area with a racist caption has circulated online since Mar. 13, 2024.

Racist caption in photo

Mothership understands that the caption read "chiong sua (Hokkien for "rush up a hill") [N-word]".

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the N-word is "used as an insulting and contemptuous term for a black person".

A screenshot of the Instagram Story was reshared on X, formerly Twitter on the same day.

The Instagram user who posted the photo has since made their account private and removed their profile picture.

The X post was still visible on Mar. 14, but the X user has since made the account private.

The Singapore Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said it is investigating the photo, The Straits Times reported.

MINDEF said the SAF holds its service personnel to "high standards of discipline and integrity", where there are clear policies and rules on unauthorised photography in restricted areas, such as SAF camps and training areas.

MINDEF added that the SAF does not condone the use of derogatory or abusive language, and said it will take appropriate disciplinary actions against those found to have broken the rules or engaged in misconduct.

