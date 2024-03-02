Back

1 person missing after 2 boats collided off Pulau Hantu

MPA, SCDF and Police Coast Guard continue to search for the missing person.

Tan Min-Wei | March 02, 2024, 08:11 PM

Events

Two boats collided off Pulau Hantu on Mar. 2 at around 1:30pm.

Five passengers fell overboard

According to a press release by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, two pleasure craft collided off Pulau Hantu at around 1:30 p.m.

Five passengers fell overboard of which four were recovered safely, but one remains missing.

MPA has deployed a patrol craft to the area in order to coordinate search efforts along with assets from the Police Coast Guard and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police vessel at Pulau Hantu jetty. Image via Mothership reader.

Eyewitness account

Eyewitnesses told Mothership that the collision occurred when a boat "speeding" off the lagoon collided with another that was engaged in fishing.

Vessel involved in collision. Image via Mothership reader

The collision caused five members of the fishing vessel to be thrown overboard.

Of the five thrown overboard, eyewitnesses say that three appeared to emerge without serious injury, with a fourth appearing to be limping and the fifth not emerging from the water.

One eyewitness also told Mothership that one member of the vessel appeared to be "concussed" in the aftermath of the collision, and "was unable to react".

Authorities arrived about 10 minutes later to assist with recovery and rescue efforts.

Image via Mothership reader

MPA has issued navigational broadcasts to vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout for any person in the water.

Top image via Mothership reader

