Protected rights of M'sian Malays does not mean minorities can be insulted or looked down upon: Anwar

While the rights of Malays, the Malay language, and the Malay rulers are guaranteed by the federal constitution and laws of Malaysia, it does not mean that the minorities can be insulted or looked down upon, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Mar. 21, 2024.

He was speaking at the Malaysia Madani Executive Dialogue with civil servants, The Star reported.

Putting an end to "ignorant" and "backward" discussion

In the meeting, the prime minister stressed that Malaysia has the potential to become a strong nation in the global community, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Anwar said that the country should focus on progressing digital technology, exploring new knowledge, and creating a pool of high-skilled workforce among the youth in order to develop the country.

Anwar then stressed the importance of putting an end to "ignorant" and "backward" discussions which will not benefit the development of the country.

"We will stand to gain nothing if there are still quarters who continue to spread hate," he added.

"We are strong because we are excellent and not because we disparage against people of other races and religions as well as those considered as minority in the country," Anwar said, as quoted by NST.

An "outstanding Malay" is someone clean in their behaviour, culture, discipline, and integrity, not because they suppress or look down on others, Anwar said.

A multiracial society

In the meeting, Anwar said that although Malaysia is a Malay-majority country, it is still ultimately a multiracial society and that the nation is also made up of other races.

"The majority population are the Malays. Let us accept this fact with the spirit of unity, defend fairness at all cost and provide room to others," he said, as quoted by NST.

He added that other races must accept the fact that the Malays are the foundation of the country, though he stressed that this does not mean those from minority races can be insulted or looked down upon.

The prime minister also encouraged the minority races to play their part in keeping peace and harmony in the country.

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook.