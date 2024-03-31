KL, M'sia primary school toilet looks like 5-star hotel's facilities

Not many toilets can top luxury hotel toilets.

Especially not school toilets.

However, a primary school in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia has toilets complete with polished tiles, backlit mirrors, auto-flushing sensors and wooden finishes to give many upscale places a run for their money.

Chung Kwok Chinese School posted images of their newly refurbished toilet on Facebook.

In the caption, the school thanked those who contributed to the renovation of the school toilet.

Photos showed a nicely lit and spacious washroom with backlit mirrors and shiny, auto-sensing faucets.

The toilet floors and walls are lined with polished tiles, and complete with wooden detail on the doors and accent walls.

Even the urinals have wooden dividers between them.

Instant approval

Many commenters praised the school's toilets, adding that other schools should consider having similar features.

One commenter said she wished for more children to be able to study in a clean and comfortable environment.

Funded mostly by parents

Speaking to Malaysian news site SAYS, a representative from the school shared that the toilet renovation was funded by students’ parents and members of the public.

Many people donated and contributed to the renovation and the students' parents played a great role in funding and designing the toilet, it was reported.

"Some of the parents are interior designers, so they helped [design the toilets]. The parents also made suggestions when purchasing electrical wirings, lights, and other miscellaneous items," said the representative.

The school also said it received discounted prices from the contractors and tile sellers.

Since the school is a semi-private institution, no public funds were used in the renovation.

Top photo via SJKC CHUNG KWOK/Facebook