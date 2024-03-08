Back

S'porean couple postponed wedding for VIP Taylor Swift tickets & proposed again to complete their ‘Love Story’

Awwww.

Fasiha Nazren | Amber Tay | March 08, 2024, 09:46 PM

Taylor Swift-mania has taken over Singapore.

But how far would you go to see the iconic pop singer?

It was a tough call for Shafie, 32, and Lisya, 27, who were planning their wedding.

The engaged couple ultimately decided to postpone their wedding so they could see Swift perform live at "The Eras Tour" at the National Stadium on Mar. 7.

Shafie also shared how he supported his Swiftie fiancée by bidding for a "1989" motorcycle license plate, listening to all of Swift's songs on repeat before the concert, and topping it off with a "Love Story" re-proposal on the concert night itself.

Taylor Swift concert tickets VS wedding venue

Speaking to Mothership the couple initially planned to have their wedding in August 2024, and had been saving up for their wedding venue deposit.

"But before she announced [her tour] I already had a feeling she was going to come [to Singapore]," said Lisya, referring to Swift's international tour dates for "The Eras Tour".

However, since they did not know when exactly Swift would come to Singapore, they couldn't come to a decision to book their wedding venue.

If they stuck to their original plan of getting married in August 2024, they had to book their wedding venue by August 2023.

The dates for Swift's international tour dates were announced on Jun. 21, 2023, and tickets for the Singapore leg of the tour went on sale in early July 2023.

Money was also a concern. They could either use the money they saved to:

  1. Put in the deposit for the wedding venue, or;

  2. Pay for Swift's concert tickets

"We either pay for the wedding venue and don't go for Taylor, or delay the wedding and then go for Taylor," he said.

"Obviously, we are here so you know what the decision was," Shafie quipped.

However getting to the decision wasn't easy, and he said it led to "sparks flying".

Ultimately, he said he felt the right choice was to go to Swift's concert, because she is Lisya's favourite singer and someone she has idolised since she was very young.

"This is like a wedding gift to me too," he said.

The couple shared the VIP tickets they bought were around S$2,400.

Prior to buying the tickets, they had saved around S$5,000 for the wedding.

"I remember from the day I bought the ticket, I was like okay, from then till now I need to binge listen all her songs," Shafie said.

"1989" motorcycle number plate

Shafie also shared that he bought a new bike and put in a bid for a "1989" registration plate for Lisya.

1989 is the year Taylor Swift was born, as well as the name of one of her albums.

Photo courtesy of Shafie and Lisya.

He spent S$1,000 for the bid.

When asked how she felt about Shafie doing all this because she was a big fan, Lisya said, "he's the one."

The couple will tie the knot in October 2024.

A "Love Story" re-proposal

During the concert, Shafie also got the help of concertgoers sitting nearby his section so he could do a re-proposal.

He wanted to give her a more "meaningful" proposal.

Shafie passed the fellow fans a note to make sure they would film the crucial moment.

Photo courtesy of Shafie and Lisya.

In the re-proposal, he "knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring" during the iconic bridge.

Photo courtesy of Shafie and Lisya.

Truly a worthy end to this "Love Story".

Top image and reporting done by Fasiha Nazren; photos courtesy of Shafie.

