Back

Pomeranian rescued from poop-caked enclosure in Bendemeer HDB flat now up for adoption

Archie needs a home.

Ashley Tan | March 27, 2024, 11:48 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Remember the Pomeranian that was rescued from a Bendemeer HDB flat?

Archie, as the dog has now been named, had been living in poor conditions for years.

He had been kept in a small fenced-up space, the floor he was laying on caked in what appeared to be faeces.

Archie is coping well

According to a Mar. 21 Instagram post by HOPE Dog rescue, Archie is now safe and coping well in his foster home.

Here's a before and after of little Archie:

Photo from HOPE Dog Rescue

Photo from HOPE Dog Rescue

Archie loves walks and home-cooked food.

"Given he’s been neglected and starved, food is life to Archie," the dog rescue group stated.

Archie was rescued shortly after Caitlyn, another dog that was found in neglectful conditions.

Caitlyn was spotted with matted fur, chained to the gate of a flat at Choa Chu Kang.

As both dogs have suffered for quite some time, HOPE Dog Rescue shared that both have had to adapt to their new, more comfortable, lives.

"Simple stuff from how to sleep on beds to even recognising that they are now loved and valued.

It’s somewhat bittersweet to watch them slowly open up. Despite the neglect and abuse, they are both very sweet n trusting."

Photo from HOPE Dog Rescue

Adoption

Those interested in adopting Archie can fill out this form here.

According to HOPE Dog Rescue, it would be preferable for Archie's owner not to leave him alone for more than five hours due to the neglect he experienced in the past.

Find out more about the HOPE rescues that are available for adoption here.

Top photo from HOPE Dog Rescue

Police arrest boy, 15, who allegedly hit woman's butt with rod-like object in Sengkang

He was caught on camera.

March 27, 2024, 11:44 AM

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic coming to Resorts World Sentosa in Q4 2024

Yer a wizard.

March 27, 2024, 11:20 AM

SIT professor Choo Pei Ling hits the ground with Marine Parade GRC MPs, sparks GE rumours

She is also a neuroscientist and physiotherapist.

March 27, 2024, 11:15 AM

PSA improves access to mental health resources based on poll results from migrant workers & employees, wins award

The company established a robust peer-support network with trained para-counsellors.

March 27, 2024, 10:54 AM

Mahathir's sons, under corruption probe, claim their father is the real target

They are witnesses to whatever it is that MACC is investigating, Mokhzani Mahathir said.

March 27, 2024, 10:04 AM

Woman drives car into McDonald's drive-thru sign at Hougang Ave 3 Shell station

Drive into the drive-thru sign.

March 27, 2024, 01:52 AM

Last train & bus timings in S'pore extended on Good Friday eve, Mar. 28, 2024

Go home without worrying about surge pricing.

March 27, 2024, 01:26 AM

S'pore loses 4-1 to China in 2nd leg of World Cup qualifier match

The match took place in China.

March 26, 2024, 10:39 PM

Influencer Simonboy to get married in July 2024

Wedding bells are ringing.

March 26, 2024, 07:09 PM

Famous Kovan beef noodles kopitiam stall now run by younger chap

The previous stall had been around for over two decades.

March 26, 2024, 06:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.