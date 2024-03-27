Pomeranian rescued from poop-caked enclosure in Bendemeer HDB flat now up for adoption

Remember the Pomeranian that was rescued from a Bendemeer HDB flat?

Archie, as the dog has now been named, had been living in poor conditions for years.

He had been kept in a small fenced-up space, the floor he was laying on caked in what appeared to be faeces.

Archie is coping well

According to a Mar. 21 Instagram post by HOPE Dog rescue, Archie is now safe and coping well in his foster home.

Here's a before and after of little Archie:

Archie loves walks and home-cooked food.

"Given he’s been neglected and starved, food is life to Archie," the dog rescue group stated.

Archie was rescued shortly after Caitlyn, another dog that was found in neglectful conditions.

Caitlyn was spotted with matted fur, chained to the gate of a flat at Choa Chu Kang.

As both dogs have suffered for quite some time, HOPE Dog Rescue shared that both have had to adapt to their new, more comfortable, lives.

"Simple stuff from how to sleep on beds to even recognising that they are now loved and valued. It’s somewhat bittersweet to watch them slowly open up. Despite the neglect and abuse, they are both very sweet n trusting."

Adoption

Those interested in adopting Archie can fill out this form here.

According to HOPE Dog Rescue, it would be preferable for Archie's owner not to leave him alone for more than five hours due to the neglect he experienced in the past.

Find out more about the HOPE rescues that are available for adoption here.

Top photo from HOPE Dog Rescue