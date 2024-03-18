Back

3 children & 2 adults ride 1 PMA outside Anchorpoint mall

Some Facebook users have dubbed the PMA a "family car" without the price of a COE.

Julia Yee | March 18, 2024, 06:59 PM

Three children and two adults were seen riding one personal mobility aid (PMA) outside Anchorpoint mall.

The 40-second clip of the deed, shot by someone on a vehicle travelling behind them, was uploaded onto the Facebook group "SG Road Vigilante - SGRV".

According to the caption, the moment occurred on Mar. 17, at about 11:40am and supposedly involved a family of five.

Four too many?

The video starts at what appeared to be a zebra crossing just outside the mall's McDonald's outlet.

The vehicle filming the scene comes to a halt when a man driving a PMA, with four other family members riding pillion, drives onto the zebra crossing.

A child can be seen seated in front of the driver, while two other kids are perched on the lap of the woman seated behind.

The PMA subsequently turns onto the street and cruises over a few speed bumps, as the vehicle behind trails them.

Gif via SGRV

Gif via SGRV

Eventually, the PMA travels down a slope before turning out onto a sidewalk.

Gif via SGRV

"Family bonding"

Many Facebook users reacted negatively towards the family's use of the PMA.

Some jokingly dubbed the PMA a "family car" which was unburdened by the price of the Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

Comment on SGRV

Others stated that the people involved had "no regards for their own safety".

Comment on SGRV

Rules on PMAs

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), a PMA is designed to carry only one individual who is unable to walk or has difficulties walking.

In addition, come 2025, the speed limit of PMAs will be lowered from 10kmh to 6kmh — the typical walking speed of a human being.

PMAs will also have dimension restrictions when on public paths.

They will not be allowed to exceed a width of 70cm, a length of 120cm, and a height of 150cm.

PMAs will also be limited to a laden weight of 300kg.

These measures are part of changes that were made to the regulations regarding PMAs, in light of a proposal put forth by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) to curtail its misuse by able-bodied persons.

Top images via SGRV

