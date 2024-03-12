Back

50 injured after plane flying from Australia to New Zealand freefalls mid-flight

People were stuck to the ceiling when the plane apparently went into freefall.

Tharun Suresh | March 12, 2024, 04:21 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flying from Sydney, Australia to Auckland, New Zealand apparently abruptly dropped "500 feet" (152m) mid-flight on Mar. 11, 2024, with 50 people aboard suffering injuries.

Passengers and crew were reportedly thrown out of their seats, with some even seen hitting the roof of the plane when it briefly went into freefall.

Pilot temporarily lost control

The pilot of the LATAM plane, operated by Chile’s flag carrier, reportedly said he temporarily lost control of his plane after one of its instruments failed, according to a passenger on Monday in a CNN report.

After landing in Auckland, the passenger said the pilot checked on the rest on board and explained he had temporarily lost control of the jet.

The pilot, when asked what had happened, was said to have admitted to a passenger that he "lost control of the plane" and that his "gauges just kind of went blank".

“He said for that brief moment he couldn’t control anything and that’s when the plane did what it did. Then he said the gauges came back and it reengaged, the plane just reengaged to its normal flight pattern. And we had no issues before, no issues after. But just that moment,” the passenger told CNN.

The same passenger told The Guardian he felt a "massive jolt" and was awoken to "see the gentleman sitting next to me on the roof of the plane".

The passenger was apparently outstretched and on the ceiling before crashing back onto the ground.

The flight landed on schedule on Monday afternoon in spite of the incident at Auckland.

Some injured passengers were treated on-site at the airport, while 13 were sent to the area's hospitals.

LATAM airlines have issued a statement that the plane had dropped due to an unspecified "technical problem".

The black box from the plane has since been seized, and investigations are ongoing.

The aftermath

Harrowing footage of the aftermath of the incident has been circulating on news agencies and social media.

A video posted by New Zealand Herald showed passengers in distress, with some suffering from bleeding head injuries.

It also showed a passenger on the ground, injured from the impact.

In an interview with 1News, a passenger said people were "screaming, crying" and that there were "lots of injuries".

Another passenger told Radio New Zealand that people were "flying around", and that "blood was on the ceiling".

Another passenger told New Zealand Herald that it was hard to tell if there was red wine or blood splattered throughout the plane.

Boeing fraught with problems

A spokesman for Boeing said to CNN that they "are working to gather more information about the flight and will provide any support needed by our customer”.

The incident follows a spate of recent and troubling technical problems suffered by other Boeing aircrafts.

A week before this incident, a Boeing 777 lost a tire mid-flight, crushing cars below.

Earlier this year, a Boeing 737 Max had a fuselage blowout.

Adding to Boeing's growing list of woes, New York Times reported on March 12 that Boeing 737 Max's production process had failed 33 of 89 tests on a Flight Aviation Administration audit, with the agency finding numerous non-compliance issues.

Boeing shares dropped by 3 percent following this latest incident.

Top photo taken from New Zealand Herald

Comment: S'pore's foreign policy focused on S'pore's needs and interests

It's in Singapore's interest to defend the right to self-defense, but also to insist on adherence to international humanitarian law.

March 13, 2024, 12:35 AM

Body of missing S'porean man, 28, found days after car plunged 45m into Penang ravine

He was believed to have been flung out of the car.

March 12, 2024, 09:01 PM

Boeing whistleblower who raised safety concerns found dead from 'self-inflicted' wound

He was known for raising concerns about the company's production quality standards.

March 12, 2024, 07:21 PM

S'porean man returns to serve NS after spending childhood & teen years overseas

He said he had been taught "a good man should be a soldier" since young by his parents.

March 12, 2024, 06:59 PM

Thai election commission to ask court to disband Move Forward Party over royal defamation law

The move follows a recent court ruling that MFP's pledge to amend the law is a violation and equivalent to an attempt to topple the Thai monarchy.

March 12, 2024, 06:13 PM

S’porean gave up assistant vice-president position in bank to care for wife & child, now finds joy as MOE Kindergarten teacher

Being a preschool teacher is a calling. “The responsibility to nurture and care for our young children is huge.”

March 12, 2024, 05:46 PM

Police nab S'porean woman, 29, who allegedly cheated Swifties of over S$24,000 in concert ticket scams

She has been charged with cheating one fan of S$350.

March 12, 2024, 04:46 PM

S'pore start-up's bean-free coffee uses day-old Gardenia bread, Mr Bean soybean pulp & spent barley

Would you prefer this?

March 12, 2024, 03:34 PM

Michelle Yeoh responds after Emma Stone supposedly 'bypassed' her on stage at Oscars 2024

No bad blood here.

March 12, 2024, 02:57 PM

Cars clearing S'pore land checkpoints can use QR codes instead of passports from Mar. 19, 2024

For faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

March 12, 2024, 02:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.