Panda cub Le Le is the largest & has 'roundest face' compared to his 2 panda housemates in China

Beloved panda cub Le Le, the first giant panda cub born in Singapore, has made his first public appearance at the Dujiangyan Panda Base in Sichuan, China.

Le Le, who departed Singapore on Jan. 16, now shares his home with twin panda housemates, Qingzai and Qingbao, who were both born in Sichuan.

Here he is on the right enjoying some bamboo with the pair.

Footage of Le Le playing with snow for the first time was posted by the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda.

Le Le is currently two years and seven months old, and weighs a hefty 88kg.

Visiting a former Singapore citizen

Le Le was also paid a visit by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is on an official visit to China.

Teo was accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Manpower Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How, and Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling.

"A visit to Sichuan would not be complete without seeing Le Le!" Teo said in a Mar. 19 Facebook post.

Sun shared in her own Facebook post that the resident expert there said he is able to tell Le Le apart from the other two pandas as he has "the roundest face and the flattest nose".

Le Le is also the largest of the three, The Straits Times (ST) reported Zhang Guiquan, head of the panda base, as saying.

He gets along well with the twins, and the trio often play together like children.

It is good for panda cubs to socialise with each other at this age, as this will make them friendlier, which will be helpful when they breed in the future, ST reported.

Top photo from Koh Poh Koon / FB and Panda Ffx / FB