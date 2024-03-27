Male ostrich escapes from South Korea zoo after female ostrich friend dies

A male ostrich named Tadori escaped from a zoo in Seongnam, South Korea, and found himself somewhat caught in traffic.

This happened after his female ostrich friend, Tasooni, died a month ago, the zoo owner told Reuters.

Videos of the ostrich on the loose surfaced on social media, showing him weaving through traffic on a busy road.

Road runner

The four-year-old ostrich was spotted trotting across a wet road in the town, dodging vehicles on various lanes.

Ostriches can run as fast as 70km/h.

Tadori crashed into a slow-moving truck at one point, but seemed relatively unhurt as he got up and continued on his way.

He'd escaped from his home in a local zoo called Bug City, reported Reuters.

Safe and sound

After about an hour of shenanigans, Todari was eventually captured by the police and local fire department.

He was caught with a net at a car park about 2.6km from the zoo, which is about half an hour south of Seoul.

According to the zoo owner, Tadori has been safely returned to the zoo in a stable condition, although he might still be nursing a broken heart.

"His only friend, a female ostrich Tasooni, passed away about a month ago. Guess that has been tough on Tadori," the zoo owner said.

