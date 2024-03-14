Ex-NSF, 21, gets 7 days' jail for abusing police powers to try to get free sex: High Court

A 20-year-old former full-time national serviceman with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was charged for trying to obtain free sexual services from a social escort by showing his warrant card.

He then tried the same thing again with two other escorts a few days later.

Fahd Siddiqui, 21, was subsequently sentenced to reformative training for at least six months last September, which he filed an appeal for, seeking probation.

However, the High Court then sentenced him to seven days' jail.

Justice Tay Yong Kwang said in a judgement that Fahd had abused his position as a police officer in an attempt to obtain free sexual services, which might have eroded public trust and confidence in the integrity of law enforcement.

Fahd also showed a low risk of re-offending. He was remorseful for his actions, had "positive achievements" in school and national service, and strong familial support.

Tay ruled that probation was unsuitable for Fahd, he did not need to be be placed in "a rigorous and structured environment" for rehabilitation.

In such cases, Tay said, a short term of imprisonment may be more appropriate, as it fulfils the need for deterrence and allows the offender to move on with life once released.

What happened

Fahd had been deployed as a Ground Response Force officer at Orchard Neighbourhood Police Centre in Tanglin Division and was off-duty at the time of the offence.

On Nov. 1, 2022, he contacted a number listed on the classifieds site Locanto to ask about the sexual services of a social escort.

He was informed that the social escort was residing at Robertson Quay Hotel, and her services cost S$400.

He agreed to the quoted price, and met up with the escort in her hotel room at 9pm that same day.

However, upon meeting her, he told the escort that he was not interested as she was not the same person he had seen on the advertisement.

He then left the room, but returned shortly after being told by the escort's agent that the price of S$400 for her sexual services could be lowered.

He then showed his warrant card to the escort and identified himself as a police officer, threatening that he would report her to the police if he could not receive free sexual services.

The escort, who had just arrived in Singapore, burst into tears out of fear that she would get in trouble with the law.

She called her agent out of fear, but while she was speaking on the phone, Fahd left the room without receiving any sexual services.

Court's decision

Fahd was initially assessed to be suitable for probation as he showed good potential to reform.

However, what Tay found "reprehensible" was the fact that Fahd had used his warrant card and flaunted his police powers in a corrupt attempt to obtain gratification.

Thus, the offences concerned the abuse of official authority.

"It is important that corruption or attempted corruption by errant police officers be deterred by punishment so that the public can continue to trust law enforcement officers," Tay said.

He added that police officers also hold authority over members of the public.

"The public needs to know that police officers will only use their powers in the rightful discharge of their duties," he said.

He ruled probation out as an appropriate sentence.

He also stated that reformative training was not appropriate in this case, as Fahd showed a low risk of re-offending, and did not need "a rigorous and structured environment".

As such, a short-detention order was sentenced.

"It allows [Fahd] to receive his due punishment and then move on with his young life while emphasising to the public and to other law enforcement officers that the [Fahd]'s conduct was totally unacceptable."

He started serving his sentence on Mar. 11.

Those convicted of corruption can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

