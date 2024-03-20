Nissin to launch new 'all-meat' Cup Noodles item on Mar. 25, 2024

Ever wanted more protein in your instant noodles, or are you already a fan of Nissin Cup Noodle's "mystery meat"?

Cup Noodle, an instant noodle brand under Japanese food company Nissin, will be launching its "all-you-can-eat mystery meat” in stores across Japan, according to a Nissin news release on Mar. 18.

The "mystery meat", which is made with seasoned minced pork and soybean-based ingredients, has been a long-term popular Cup Noodles ingredient.

The new "All-you-can-eat mystery meat" item contains 200 grams of "mystery meat", which is equivalent to the meat in about 47 servings of Cup Noodles.

High demand

Nissin said that they decided to release the new product in response to many requests from customers asking for the "mystery meat" to be sold on its own.

Fans of the "mystery meat" can add it to their instant noodles, eat it as is as a snack, or use it as an ingredient in various dishes.

Nissin also launched a special webpage for the new product, which provides recipes and ideas that can be made with the "mystery meat".

The "All-you-can-eat mystery meat" is expected to be sold at 650 yen (S$6) per box, but Nissin did not state if the product will be also sold outside of Japan.

Currently, there are no similar products in the market.

Sold in other variations

Nissin has previously included the "mystery meat" in some of its Cup Noodle variations.

On Oct. 30, 2023, the brand released a "Cup Noodle Mysterious Meat Covered" product, which is a Cup Noodle item containing about four times the amount of "mysterious meat" than any other Cup Noodle product.

It was among the first type of Cup Noodle to be "covered with ingredients".

It was only available in Japan but can currently be found on e-commerce platforms such as Shopee for around S$10 each.

Top photos via カップヌードル/X