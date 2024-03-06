New hospital to be built in Tengah, will be completed by early 2030s

A new hospital will be built in Tengah, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung announced during the Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 6.

It is expected to be completed in the early 2030s.

Will complement hospitals in the West

The announcement of a new addition to the West follows the recently completed Woodlands Health in the North, the expansion of Singapore General Hospital in the Central, and the upcoming hospital campus at Bedok North in the East.

It is the second public health development to be announced in Tengah, after a polyclinic slated to open by 2025.

The minister explained that Tengah is an "emerging population centre" and that the new hospital will complement current hospitals in the West.

It will be run by the National University Health System.

Other projects

Ong explained that Singapore currently has 11,000 public hospital beds and intends to add another 4,000 beds by 2030.

This will help Singapore build capacity in hospitals and tackle the fundamental problem of occupancy faced by the public healthcare system.

To that end, Woodlands Health, Sengkang General Hospital, and Outram Community Hospital are all expected to commission more beds.

SGH will also open its Elective Care Centre with 300 more beds in 2027. The redeveloped Alexandra Hospital is expected to open progressively from 2028 to 2029.

Top image from HDB's website and MCI/YouTube