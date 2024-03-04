Back

Swifties met with rain while leaving S'pore National Stadium on Taylor Swift day 3

Get home safe, everyone.

Daniel Seow | March 04, 2024, 11:37 PM

Swifties who turned up for day 3 of Taylor Swift's Singapore concert had a hard time getting home due to the pouring rain.

It had started raining sporadically from Mar. 4 evening, and began pouring by the time the concert ended at about 10:15pm.

Image by Mothership.

Fans were seen huddling under ponchos and umbrellas, or braving the rain on their way out.

Image by Mothership.

And yes, it was crowded as fans slowly trickled out of the packed stadium.

Image by Mothership.

Image by Mothership.

Mothership understands that staff were letting people enter the nearby Stadium MRT in batches.

Yet, despite the rain and the delays, fans were still in a cheery mood.

Swifties could be heard singing along to "Sparks Fly" and "Love Story", which were playing in the background as they made their way home.

More Swifties braving the rain:

@mothershipsg can we get clear skies for the last three shows pls 😭 #tiktoksg #sgnews #taylorswift #inthepouringrain ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top image by Mothership

