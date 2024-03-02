Back

High demand for tours in China at Natas travel fair, over 100 bookings in 2 hours

Revenge travel continues.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 02, 2024, 06:35 PM

Events

The National Association of Travel Agents (Natas) travel fair is back this weekend (Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2024).

Many members of the public flocked to the Singapore Expo to find value-for-money travel deals from about 60 participating exhibitors.

According to Shin Min Daily News, destinations in China were popular among visitors as the country just reopened last year.

A spokesperson from ASA Holidays said that they received non-stop queries about China since the travel fair opened.

She also estimated that there were over 100 tour bookings made in two hours.

Popular destinations included Yunnan, Guizhou and Sichuan.

Some queries also came from Malaysians working in Singapore, as Malaysians can now travel to China visa-free for 15 days, a CTC Travel spokesperson said. She also observed more interest in tour packages to China among younger travellers as a number of queries came from people in their 20s and 30s.

Chan Brothers travel agency also increased tour packages to China, including longer trips that last up to 21 days in areas such as Fujian, Guangzhou and Yunnan.

Details of Natas travel fair

Date: Mar. 1 to Mar. 3 (10am to 9.30pm)

Location: Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5A

Cost: Admission free

Top image from Natas/Facebook

If you're going to China, you can use OCBC app to go cash-free. Watch more:

@mothershipsg shopping in china made us go from 😮‍💨 to 🤗 #tiktoksg #linkinbio ♬ original sound - Mothership

Man, 91, sells fruits at Rochor for over 60 years, only rests when rain gets too heavy

You can buy durians from him.

March 02, 2024, 06:35 PM

S'pore charity helps girl with terminal cancer attend Taylor Swift concert in private suite with mother

I had the best day with you today.

March 02, 2024, 04:52 PM

Rescued dog, 10, up for adoption after being chained & neglected in Choa Chu Kang HDB flat

A good girl.

March 02, 2024, 04:27 PM

Philippines Airlines hands out friendship bracelets to Swifties flying into S'pore for concerts

We're all here for one thing.

March 02, 2024, 04:14 PM

Secondary school students to have 1 common national exam from 2027, GCE O- & N-Level exams to be scrapped

The change also means that students will only be able to take their mother tongue language (MTL) exam once.

March 02, 2024, 02:31 PM

Taylor Swift ticket scams have cost 334 victims up to S$213,000 in Jan. & Feb. 2024

Its them, they're the problem.

March 02, 2024, 01:42 PM

3 subtle things that show how far S’pore has come since Covid-19

Healthy habits that we should keep.

March 02, 2024, 12:00 PM

S'pore paid 'nowhere as high' as speculated for exclusive Taylor Swift concerts: Edwin Tong

"Fundamentally we’re driven by what's in the best interest of Singapore and Singaporeans."

March 02, 2024, 11:53 AM

S'porean Fifty Fifty finalist, 15, trains 4 hours a day, inspired by Michael Jackson & K-pop idol Wonyoung

Officially a Joye Cai stan.

March 02, 2024, 10:56 AM

Pepsi steps into new era, taking over global landmarks digitally in Vietnam, Dubai & UK with brand new logo

Strong main character vibes.

March 02, 2024, 10:07 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.