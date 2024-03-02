High demand for tours in China at Natas travel fair, over 100 bookings in 2 hours

The National Association of Travel Agents (Natas) travel fair is back this weekend (Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2024).

Many members of the public flocked to the Singapore Expo to find value-for-money travel deals from about 60 participating exhibitors.

According to Shin Min Daily News, destinations in China were popular among visitors as the country just reopened last year.

A spokesperson from ASA Holidays said that they received non-stop queries about China since the travel fair opened.

She also estimated that there were over 100 tour bookings made in two hours.

Popular destinations included Yunnan, Guizhou and Sichuan.

Some queries also came from Malaysians working in Singapore, as Malaysians can now travel to China visa-free for 15 days, a CTC Travel spokesperson said. She also observed more interest in tour packages to China among younger travellers as a number of queries came from people in their 20s and 30s.

Chan Brothers travel agency also increased tour packages to China, including longer trips that last up to 21 days in areas such as Fujian, Guangzhou and Yunnan.

Details of Natas travel fair

Date: Mar. 1 to Mar. 3 (10am to 9.30pm)

Location: Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5A

Cost: Admission free

