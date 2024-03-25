M'sia man in shorts given sarong to wear before allowed entry to Selangor govt building

A man in Malaysia wearing shorts was given a sarong to wear before he could gain entry into a government building in Selangor.

A 41-second video uploaded to Facebook which has gone viral showed a security guard helping a man wearing a t-shirt and shorts to put on a sarong, a traditional piece of Malay clothing that conceals the knees.

The office claimed that [men] have to wear a sarong to cover their shorts, a man filming the incident could be heard narrating.

It was only after the man was clutched in a sarong that he was allowed entry to the government building.

It is not known when and at which government building the incident took place.

Respect establishment's policy

As at time of writing, the video has been viewed more than 179k times.

Commenters have differing views on the situation.

Some commenters feel that one should respect the establishment's policy before entering their premises.

One commenter also said that it's normal to wear long trousers, especially ones that end longer than the knees when entering a government establishment.

Meanwhile, some commenters feel that the country is regressing on certain issues.

Imagine the feeling of this man

The video uploader released a statement after the video gained traction, commenting on the video in Chinese and Malay.

He said:

"Relax! Hello all my friends. Don't take this joke seriously. I think modest clothing is necessary in this situation except for cases such as the delivery of victims or patients in an emergency by the public. In fact, clothing etiquette is emphasised in the Confucian school of thought. This video is funny because of the "sense of contrast" when we look back at the propaganda used by the cybertrooper of the party whose name starts with "D", in the election campaign. They claimed that if PN/BN won the election and formed the government, stricter dress codes will be implemented. Imagine the feeling of the man who was told to wear a sarong is a supporter of the party?"

The man may be referring to the Democratic Action Party (DAP), who are the rivals of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalitions.

During the election campaign in 2022, at least one DAP politician warned voters that if the PN rose to power, Malaysia would become more like Afghanistan with "extremist" policies.

Following the results, the DAP and their Pakatan Harapan allies joined together with BN to form the next government, with the PN in opposition.

Not the first

This is not the first time a man was given a sarong to wear before he was allowed to enter a government office.

In December last year, a video went viral showcasing a man wearing shorts who was given a sarong to wear before he was given entry to the Kuala Selangor Municipal Council (MPKS) office.

In the same month, a man was stopped from entering a public hospital in Penang because he was wearing shorts.

Read more:

Top image via Jason Teoh/Facebook.