M'sia govt saves S$6,500 every month as Anwar declines Prime Minister's salary

She was responding to a written query by Member of Parliament Ahmad Fadhli Shaari.

Seri Mazliana | March 15, 2024, 10:57 AM

The Malaysia government has saved an average of RM22,826.65 (S$6,500) each month since November 2022 after Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim declined to receive a salary for his role as prime minister, said Federal Territories Minister Zaliha Mustafa.

Zaliha's remark follows a written query posed by Pasir Mas Member of Parliament (MP) Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, reported Malaysia English-language news site Focus Malaysia.

She said that the amount reflects the expected expenses allocated for the Prime Minister's basic salary, according to MalaysiaKini.

Zaliha did not reveal the total amount saved.

According to calculations for a period of 15 months since November 2022, the savings have likely surpassed RM300,000 (S$85,000) in total.

Zaliha also did not disclose whether the government have used or is intending to use the savings.

On Nov. 24, 2022, Anwar announced during a press conference that he will not be taking the salary for his positions as the prime minister and also finance minister of Malaysia.

He had wanted to build confidence for his leadership and also said in January 2024 that he remains committed to serving as prime minister without a salary until the Malaysia economy stabilises, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Anwar also confirmed that his Cabinet ministers will continue to take a 20 per cent salary reduction.

Top photos via Dr Zaliha Mustafa/Facebook & Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook

