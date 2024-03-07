Back

MPs should be treated with respect, 'biggest & strongest antidote to harsh comment' is support: Indranee Rajah

She said politicians are humans too.

Hannah Martens | March 07, 2024, 04:57 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappSpeaking during the Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 7, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah emphasised that Members of Parliament (MPs) should be treated with "dignity and respect".

She agreed with the concerns of Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Raj Joshua Thomas, who said that there are "a lot of complaints" about MPs on social media and the "nastiness" hurled at them is often at a "personal level".

"This is something that, sadly, MPs and future MPs must come to accept," Thomas said. "An inevitable outcome of an open society that is highly connected to the internet and a populace that is opinionated."

Suggests people post positive accounts of their MPs

In his speech, Thomas pointed out that there are many complaints against MPs online, and there is much "griping and sniping".

"So how do we better showcase the good work that our MPs do without MPs being accused of ownself praise ownself?"

Thomas encouraged Singaporeans to post positive accounts of their MPs online, like a Google review, or that grassroots organisations could also help spread the word on positive cases.

"I do not think that our MPs do what they do to get praise, but just like anyone else, it does not harm to give them a pat on the back when they do a good job, and I'm sure they will appreciate it."

People should be realistic about expectations

In addition, Thomas emphasised that people should be realistic about what makes a "good politician", as an "impossibly high bar" will deter many good candidates from joining politics.

To him, the "cardinal criteria" to be a politician is to have a genuine passion to serve and have a high level of competence, not "infallibility".

"MPs, like everyone else, have flaws, fears and doubts and will make mistakes from time to time. I think a candidate who admits and owns his mistakes and who shows he has learned from them and become a better person can still be a good candidate."

Thomas also mentioned that "one of the biggest deterrents" to entering politics is the loss of privacy.

"It is absolutely critical that we do not allow the private lives of MPs to be politicised."

He suggested that political parties should have a code of ethics that prohibits the exploiting of MPs' families or personal lives for political gain.

Politicians are humans too

In response to Thomas' speech, Indranee agreed that politicians cannot be infallible as they are "humans as well" but it is very important that MPs have high standards of integrity.

"Occasionally, some mistakes were made and those would have to be dealt with. But where we have to draw a bright, white line is where integrity, honesty is concerned. Because the people, our citizens, must be able to trust us."

Indranee added that she echoed Raj's call for MPs to be treated with dignity and respect.

"Politicians do become targets, and when they become targets, it makes it very difficult for them to carry out their duties. It takes a toll on them, but it also takes a toll on society," she said.

Indranee stated that "the biggest and strongest antidote to harsh comments" is through support.

She called for good, decent people to stand up against and give encouragement and support when a person, team, group or government has done something well and to let them know they have done the right thing.

"That is what makes it worthwhile at the end of the day, to know that you've actually made a difference to people's lives and to communities and made Singapore a better place."

Top photo via MCI/YouTube

S'pore great-grandma, 93, laid to rest in corrugated paper coffin, farewell messages written on it

A funeral planner sees five funerals a month that use paper coffins.

March 07, 2024, 06:05 PM

Basic is out. Here are 5 distinct looks for S’poreans to try out with these glasses & sunglasses.

Find out what your choice says about you.

March 07, 2024, 05:59 PM

Try over 30 foods from Putian & meet real-life Shaolin monks at Ngee Ann City from Mar. 12-17

Think Putian only has food? Think again.

March 07, 2024, 04:56 PM

S'porean charged after leaving 43 cats without food & water for 3 months in Ang Mo Kio flat

Poor meows :(

March 07, 2024, 04:12 PM

8 men arrested after Spanish travel vlogger, 28, allegedly gang-raped in India

The case has made international headlines.

March 07, 2024, 04:01 PM

Driver, stopped by vehicle in front of it from tailgating at Tampines St 83 car park gantry, runs after it

But the tailgating car's parking fee was S$0.00.

March 07, 2024, 03:52 PM

Here's everything you need to know about the 9-day Committee of Supply Debates 2024

One stop.

March 07, 2024, 02:38 PM

Swiss man kicks Thai woman sitting near his beach villa, gets visa revoked

The steps the woman was sitting on were located outside his property line.

March 07, 2024, 01:52 PM

Man, 29, on his way to exercise in Choa Chu Kang, dies in car accident, family appeals for witnesses

He was in a coma for four days before succumbing to his injuries.

March 07, 2024, 12:35 PM

Govt to set aside S$165 million to bring world-class sports events to S'pore

The plan also aims to "inculcate a strong sense of affinity between Singaporeans and the Sports Hub".

March 07, 2024, 12:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.