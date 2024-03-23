Back

5 men, aged 19-31, arrested after fight at Johor-S'pore causeway

Oh no.

Alfie Kwa | March 23, 2024, 06:43 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two male motorcyclist were seen fighting along the Johor-Singapore causeway on Mar. 22.

A video of the incident was shared on "Both Checkpoint Sharing Station" Facebook page, which has been shared over 1,700 times so far.

The video

The seven-second clip showed a man in a blue motorbike helmet being tackled by another man in a black jacket, with his helmet hung around his arm.

They were in the middle of the road, surrounded by other motorcyclists moving towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

Two other motorcyclist were off their bikes and trying to pull the two apart.

Just as another two men joined in, the man in a blue helmet was slammed down onto a motorbike.

The man in the blue helmet was able to quickly get back up and the fight continued.

The clip ends before the fight halted.

One commenter pointed out how queuing at causeway was already so stressful and questioned why they needed to make it worse by fighting.

"Why u guys must fight? Boleh talk peacefully?"

Five men arrested

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) told 8world that the authorities are aware of the matter and have launched an investigation.

South Johor Bahru District Police Headquarters said they received a report at 8:43pm on Mar. 22.

According to the statement, the incident happened at around 6:30pm that evening. A 31-year-old Malaysian man was assaulted by four others, aged 19 to 31.

The five men were arrested for investigations, and they all tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

The Johor police is still looking for one man who's involved in the fight.

Top images via Both Checkpoint Sharing Station/FB. 

2 S'porean men, both 26, killed after lorry accident in M'sia

Four other motorcyclists in the convoy from Singapore were injured.

March 23, 2024, 06:41 PM

Sakura display returns to Gardens by the Bay till Apr. 21

Wow.

March 23, 2024, 03:54 PM

S’pore youth, 18, arrested after 'Ice' & other drug-related items found in Sengkang flat

64 were arrested in total during the island-wide drug operation.

March 23, 2024, 02:59 PM

Comment: S'pore's Middle East ties on display as Vivian Balakrishnan meets with both Israel & Palestine leaders & Jordan King

The foreign minister has spoken about Singapore's unique diplomatic access before.

March 23, 2024, 02:26 PM

Local bakery Cake Spade now Halal-certified

Nice.

March 23, 2024, 01:25 PM

16-year-old S'porean accepts K-pop trainee offer & to debut in 2 years

All the best.

March 23, 2024, 12:45 PM

Over 60 killed in Moscow concert hall shooting, ISIS claims responsibility

The hall was left in flames.

March 23, 2024, 12:29 PM

Firsthand: Born in S'pore & adopted by US couple, woman, 27, now searching for father she never knew

A 27-year-old armed with two photographs and a longing to know where she's from.

March 23, 2024, 11:42 AM

Kate Middleton, 42, diagnosed with cancer

Her diagnosis follows that of King Charles III, who announced his own cancer diagnosis in February.

March 23, 2024, 02:54 AM

S'porean actor Suhaimi Yusof tearfully apologises after Admiralty bazaar stall owner calls him out

The stall owner criticised the actor's "lack of manners" for calling his mother "blur" and his worker "stupid".

March 22, 2024, 10:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.