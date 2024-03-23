5 men, aged 19-31, arrested after fight at Johor-S'pore causeway

Two male motorcyclist were seen fighting along the Johor-Singapore causeway on Mar. 22.

A video of the incident was shared on "Both Checkpoint Sharing Station" Facebook page, which has been shared over 1,700 times so far.

The video

The seven-second clip showed a man in a blue motorbike helmet being tackled by another man in a black jacket, with his helmet hung around his arm.

They were in the middle of the road, surrounded by other motorcyclists moving towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

Two other motorcyclist were off their bikes and trying to pull the two apart.

Just as another two men joined in, the man in a blue helmet was slammed down onto a motorbike.

The man in the blue helmet was able to quickly get back up and the fight continued.

The clip ends before the fight halted.

One commenter pointed out how queuing at causeway was already so stressful and questioned why they needed to make it worse by fighting.

"Why u guys must fight? Boleh talk peacefully?"

Five men arrested

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) told 8world that the authorities are aware of the matter and have launched an investigation.

South Johor Bahru District Police Headquarters said they received a report at 8:43pm on Mar. 22.

According to the statement, the incident happened at around 6:30pm that evening. A 31-year-old Malaysian man was assaulted by four others, aged 19 to 31.

The five men were arrested for investigations, and they all tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

The Johor police is still looking for one man who's involved in the fight.

Top images via Both Checkpoint Sharing Station/FB.