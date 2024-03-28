Back

Motorcyclist, 30, dies after bike crashes into lorry in Tuas

The motorcycle was seen lodged in the back of the lorry.

Belmont Lay | March 28, 2024, 06:27 PM

A 30-year-old motorcyclist who crashed into a lorry in Tuas on March 27 has passed away.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the Tuas Checkpoint at around 5:40pm on Wednesday evening.

The man was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries later.

A video of the aftermath of the accident scene was posted on Traffic Accidents.SG Facebook page.

The motorcycle, which appeared crushed, was seen lodged in the rear of the blue lorry.

An Emas recovery truck and SCDF ambulance were at the scene.

A 27-year-old male lorry driver is assisting the police in investigations.

In 2023, 136 people died in traffic accidents, an increase from the 108 deaths recorded in 2022.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half the fatalities.

Top photos via Traffic Accidents.SG Facebook

