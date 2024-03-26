Man, 45, dies after his motorcycle hit lorry that apparently didn't comply with red light in Tuas

A 45-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a lorry in Tuas.

The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Tuas West Road at about 7:30am on March 25.

The motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later died, the police said.

A 25-year-old man, who was the lorry driver, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, the police added.

A video shared to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group showed a lorry travelling forward and apparently not complying with the traffic light that was showing red and not in its favour at that time.

The lorry then stopped suddenly in the middle of the traffic junction.

A motorcycle then crashed into the lorry and the rider was flung into the air due to the impact.

The motorcyclist and the shattered motorcycle landed on what appeared to be a grass patch beside the road.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante