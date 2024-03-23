Back

Over 60 killed in Moscow concert hall shooting, ISIS claims responsibility

The hall was left in flames.

Daniel Seow | March 23, 2024, 12:29 PM

At least 60 people were killed and 145 injured after gunmen opened fire at civilians at a packed concert hall in Moscow, Russia on Mar. 22 (Friday), according to Russian intelligence.

The attack

The assailants burst into Crocus City Hall, just west of Moscow, as concertgoers inside were getting seated for a performance by Russian rock band "Picnic", international media reported.

Verified videos examined by BBC showed people rushing for the exits as gunfire and screams pierced the air.

Other videos showed men shooting at groups of people. Victims could be seen lying motionless in pools of blood.

Russian news outlets reported that explosives had been thrown during the attack, setting the building on fire.

The concert hall was left in flames with a collapsing roof.

The aftermath

Russia's Investigative Committee reported that more than 60 people were killed, according to AP News.

Health authorities disclosed that at least 145 were injured, with 115 of them hospitalised, including five children.

A Moscow-based BBC journalist posted on X that following the attack, video billboards in the area were changed to show a candle and the Russian word “skorbim” (“we mourn”).

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack

The Islamic State (IS) subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack, in a statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram.

The group did not provide evidence to support the claim.

American officials said that the United States had information confirming the Islamic State's claims of responsibility, and had provided intelligence to Russia about a potential attack, CBS reported.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement to CBS that earlier in March, the U.S. government "had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow - potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts".

"The U.S. government also shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its longstanding 'duty to warn' policy," Watson added.

As of the time of reporting, the Kremlin has yet to issue a statement about the attack on Crocus City Hall.

It marks the deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege, which claimed the lives of over 330 people, including 186 children.

