Higher train frequency & shorter waiting time at Stadium MRT for S'pore Taylor Swift concertgoers

Attention all Swifties, if you're concerned about getting home from the National Stadium after Taylor Swift's concerts, worry no longer.

You can look forward to shorter waiting times between trains at Stadium MRT station due to higher train frequency.

Crowd control measures in place at Stadium MRT

This is part of the crowd control measures put in place for the Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore, which will see some 52,000 concertgoers descend on the National Stadium each night from Mar. 2 to 4 and Mar. 7 to 9.

More SMRT staff will be deployed to the Stadium MRT station. The SMRT staff will also guide commuters in batches into the station.

Faregates will be kept open to ease movement in and out of the Stadium MRT station.

Empty trains are also on standby for activation to aid in crowd dispersal in the event of unforeseen circumstances and as part of SMRT’s contingency plan.

"For all large-scale concerts hosted near our MRT stations, our dedicated team works closely with relevant agencies and stakeholders, including Singapore Sports Hub, to plan and implement effective crowd control management measures," SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said.

Lam added that SMRT's priority is ensuring that commuters get to the concert and go home safely when they travel with SMRT.

'Heartened' by the compliments

He said SMRT is glad to support Swift's Singapore concerts, and the organisation is "heartened" by the compliments that commuters have for SMRT staff after the recent concerts.

"It can be challenging to manage a high influx of commuters to our stations but we are grateful for the cooperation of commuters and the hard work of our staff to manage it seamlessly and orderly," Lam said.

Some considerations for commuters

Commuters who want to avoid the long queues at Stadium MRT station are encouraged to consider using Kallang MRT station instead, SMRT noted in its press statement.

Kallang MRT station is about 600 metres via the link bridge located near Gate 14 of the National Stadium.

Commuters are advised to move towards the centre of the platform as much as possible and not block escalator landings.

They should not rush into the train and hold on to the escalator handrail for their own safety.

Commuters can find information about the last train timings on the signage located near the faregate of Stadium MRT station during the concert period.

Alternatively, they may view that information on SMRT's Connect app or the Land Transport Authority’s website.

Top image from @mothershipsg/TikTok