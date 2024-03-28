Super cute & fluffy black swan chicks hatch at Botanic Gardens

When he went to the Botanic Gardens on Mar. 27, wildlife lover Andy Chew merely hoped to catch a glimpse of the two newly-born black swan cygnets.

As luck would have it, he was just in time to witness yet another chick emerge from its egg.

So far, four very fluffy chicks have hatched, much to the delight of the wildlife community.

And look at how adorable they are:

Four fluffy chicks

The black swans, which hail from Western Australia, are residents of the Botanic Gardens' Eco-Lake.

Photographer hobbyist Daniel Neo told Mothership that he'd first observed the black swans nesting in December 2023.

"Looks like we may get new little 'ugly ducklings'!" he quipped in the post.

About 13 weeks later, he visited the lake to find the first exceptionally fluffy member of the brood.

By the time Chew visited the lake the next day, two chicks were already out and the third was well on its way.

He shared a video of the exciting experience, where he cheered the scraggly-looking chick on as it attempted to wiggle its way out of the egg.

"Hello! Welcome to the world!" he exclaimed, when it finally managed to lift its tiny head.

In the comments section, he clarified that the cygnets are now under the care of the National Parks Board (NParks) and situated in an enclosed nursery.

"Glad I was able to witness this, which I always hoped one day I would."

Related stories