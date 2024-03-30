Monkey caught on camera removing side mirror from S'pore car

It is perhaps a car owner's worst nightmare.

Or perhaps something a car owner would never, in a hundred years, imagine happening to them.

After all, who would believe you if you said that a monkey removed your car's side mirror?

Caught in action

But that was exactly what happened to one car owner in Singapore.

"Your car side mirror was removed by the monkey," read the caption of a Facebook post uploaded by SG Road Vigilante -SGRV.

The post also had a photo which captured the primate perpetrator in its criminal act.

The incident reportedly occurred on Mar. 29, although the post did not mention the location.

In the photo, the creature, known as a dusky leaf monkey, can be seen sitting on the front hood of a black Honda Vezel, its fingers on the car's left side mirror.

In another photo, the monkey is seen sitting on top of a street lamp, as if it had nothing to do with the damage it caused.

Monkey road rage

Many commenters found humour in the situation.

One Facebook user said that this incident would probably serve as a painful reminder for the driver to fold his side mirror next time.

One commenter alleged that this was an instance of "monkey road rage".

Other commenters humorously said that the monkey should be detained for investigation as he is a valuable witness to the entire incident and that it should be charged for vandalising property.

But this commenter asked the most important question:

Top image via image via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook.