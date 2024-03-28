Mister Donut opening outlets at Jurong Point & Northpoint City in Apr. 2024

Popular Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut is opening two more outlets in Singapore.

The Jurong Point outlet is set to open on Apr. 1 while the Northpoint City outlet will open on Apr. 8.

Mister Donut is known for its Pon De Ring glazed mochi doughnuts.

Limited edition matcha doughnuts

The chain is also selling Uji Matcha Pon De Ring and Uji Matcha Cream doughnuts, for a limited run till Jun. 2, 2024.

Mister Donut currently has two outlets in Singapore, located at Junction 8 and Novena Square.

Top image from Google Maps and Mister Donut.