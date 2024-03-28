Back

Mister Donut opening outlets at Jurong Point & Northpoint City in Apr. 2024

More doughnuts for everyone.

Fasiha Nazren | March 28, 2024, 01:03 PM

Events

Popular Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut is opening two more outlets in Singapore.

The Jurong Point outlet is set to open on Apr. 1 while the Northpoint City outlet will open on Apr. 8.

Mister Donut is known for its Pon De Ring glazed mochi doughnuts.

Limited edition matcha doughnuts

The chain is also selling Uji Matcha Pon De Ring and Uji Matcha Cream doughnuts, for a limited run till Jun. 2, 2024.

@mothership.nova Mister Donut 🍴: Uji Matcha Old Fashion S$3 📅: Feb. 27 to Apr. 8 🍴: Uji Matcha French S$3 📅: Apr. 9 to Jun. 2 🍴: Uji Matcha Pon De Ring S$3 📅: Feb. 27 to Jun. 2 🍴: Uji Matcha Cream S$3 📅: Apr. 9 to Jun. 2 #misterdonut #singapore #matcha #greentea #foodtok #dessert #yummy #japan #japanese ♬ Dessert (Reggaeton) - Dawin

Mister Donut currently has two outlets in Singapore, located at Junction 8 and Novena Square.

Top image from Google Maps and Mister Donut.

