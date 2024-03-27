Back

2 young & working instant-noodle-addicted adults review Mi Sedaap

Instant noodles, but make it fancy.

| Ilyda Chua | Sponsored | March 27, 2024, 06:01 PM

Events

I’m a young working adult, so I eat a lot of instant noodles. That’s just the natural order of the universe.

With (a) no time and (b) no money, instant noodles are pretty much the perfect pick-me-up.

They’re cheap, easy to prepare, and delicious.

That’s not to say that all instant noodles are made equal.

In my 20-odd years of life, I’ve tried a lot of different brands. I’m not good at much, but on this I am prepared to claim a certain level of expertise.

So when Mi Sedaap asked us to review their different flavours, I knew immediately that this was a task uniquely suited to my talents. And taste buds.

Our Mi Sedaap taste test

For this article, I tried three different flavours of Mi Sedaap’s goreng (fried noodle) products.

(BTW, Mi Sedaap is Malay for “delicious noodles”. In case you didn’t know.)

They are:

  • Goreng Asli (Original)

  • Ayam Krispi (Crispy Chicken)

  • Korean Spicy Chicken

Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli, Ayam Krispi and Korean Spicy Chicken Photo by Ilyda Chua

Because two is better than one, I also invited a colleague, Hannah, to taste-test them along with me.

A fellow instant noodle connoisseur, she has the added advantage of being Eurasian and hence having an (arguably) above-average spice tolerance.

“If I cannot take spice, I’m a disgrace to the family,” she informed me.

Ok, Hannah.

Flavour #1: Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli (Original)

As instant noodle connoisseurs, we decided to jazz up the dishes — as was befitting of our title.

We started off with their signature flavour, the Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli.

For this, we kept our presentation classic: a sunny side-up egg on the side, with a swoosh of fried onions, or kriuk-kriuk® (the ones that came in the pack).

We garnished it with parsley and more fried onions.

Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli plated with an egg Photo by Ilyda Chua

The noodles were nicely springy with just the slightest hint of spice, and the fried onions added a nice crunch.

They also went great with the fried egg.

GIF of mixing Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli with egg Photo by Ilyda Chua

Our only gripe: there just wasn’t a lot of it.

“It would make a nice snack. But probably not enough for a full meal…unless you added luncheon meat, or maybe some chicken,” Hannah said.

Fortunately, we had two packs left to go.

Flavour #2: Mi Sedaap Ayam Krispi (Crispy Chicken)

The second flavour was Ayam Krispi, or crispy chicken.

As soon as we opened the seasoning packets, we were struck by the smell.

“It smells just like fried chicken. That makes me happy,” said Hannah (she also loves fried chicken).

We garnished this one with more parsley and some sambal chilli.

And for added crunch, we added some keropok on the side.

Mi Sedaap Ayam Krispi plated with keropok Photo by Ilyda Chua

This one was slightly spicier than the original flavour. After mixing it, it smelled even more like fried chicken, with a noticeable chicken-y taste. (I don’t know. I’m not a food reviewer, okay?)

It also went nicely with the keropok.

I could imagine pairing it with leftover veggies as well, which would help cut through the savouriness (and maybe make me feel a bit less guilty about indulging).

Mi Sedaap Ayam Krispi Canape style Canape style. Ooh, fancy. Photo by Ilyda Chua

Flavour #3: Mi Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken

I’ll be honest.

I was most wary of this, because I’ve had the famous spicy buldak noodles — aka fire ramen — and I was not a fan. Mostly because I enjoy my mouth not being on fire.

As we mixed the noodles with the seasoning packets, my anxiety grew. “Wow, it looks really red,” said Hannah in her usual comforting way.

Mixing Mi Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken GIF Photo by Ilyda Chua

Probably accounting for chickens like me, the noodles came with a segmented chilli packet, so we could choose how much to add.

Mi Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken seasoning packets Photo by Ilyda Chua

Being the intrepid soul I am, I decided to go with just half the spice.

For the final dish, we decided to go simple with a light sprinkling of fried onions over the top.

Mi Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken cooked Photo courtesy of Mi Sedaap

My cowardliness turned out to be for the better. Hannah took a bite and commented, “This burns. But it’s a nice burn.”

I, on the other hand, could instantly feel the spice tear down my gullet. “Let me get some water before I listen to your review,” I choked out, sprinting to the kitchen.

While it was still tasty, the spice was definitely pushing it for me. Not quite as spicy as fire ramen with just half a packet, but I imagine the full packet would bring even the most daring spice-lovers to their knees.

“I’m literally sweating,” I said.

Hannah just shrugged. “It’s still enjoyable for me. I like this kind of pain.”

Did I mention that Hannah’s kind of a weirdo?

The verdict

Conclusion: definitely a thumbs up on all three.

My personal favourite was the signature Goreng Asli, because it had that delicious fried-noodle taste without too much spice.

Meanwhile, Hannah’s was the Ayam Krispi (crispy chicken) flavour, because of the fried-chicken-esque aroma and taste.

Like the best kinds of instant noodles, Mi Sedaap’s noodles were both tasty and easy to prepare.

As a bonus, I also learnt that I have no future as a food stylist, and should probably just eat the noodles as-is in future — maybe as a midnight snack or a low-effort, low-budget lunch.

But hey, who knows? I might still bother to fry an egg to go with it.

Check out their YouTube page for creative recipes or their Facebook page for more info.

Writing this Mi Sedaap-sponsored article made this writer thankful that she didn’t pursue a career in the culinary arts.

Top image by Ilyda Chua

Infant gets 1st-, 2nd-degree burns after crawling unsupervised in East Coast preschool backyard, ECDA investigating 

A cautionary tale.

March 28, 2024, 01:30 PM

Mister Donut opening outlets at Jurong Point & Northpoint City in Apr. 2024

More doughnuts for everyone.

March 28, 2024, 01:03 PM

2 M'sian men arrested in Chai Chee for evading S$403,067 in taxes, 3,000 cartons & 6,900 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized

Many of the cartons and packets had been concealed within boxes labelled as biscuits.

March 28, 2024, 12:03 PM

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat 'deeply saddened' by Baltimore bridge collapse, reaffirms S'pore commitment to assist US

"My thoughts are with the people of Baltimore during this difficult time," he said.

March 28, 2024, 12:02 PM

Chinese automaker BYD makes electric vehicle that costs only S$13,000

It is now the cheapest EV in China.

March 28, 2024, 11:42 AM

Sole survivor, 36, of Bedok fire, which killed 4, passes away after almost 2 years of hospitalisation

RIP.

March 28, 2024, 11:21 AM

Up to 70% off at NOVELA’s sale from Mar. 28-31, with S$3,000 worth of travel vouchers & gold jewellery to be won

Shop and win.

March 28, 2024, 11:00 AM

S'pore man, 52, jailed for smearing faeces on 2 cars & knocking down 2 motorcycle riders with lorry

The pillion rider, 24, subsequently died from her injuries.

March 28, 2024, 10:00 AM

Sentosa sky lantern festival attendees to get full S$50 refund

Just lodge a complaint with Case by 11:59pm, Mar. 31.

March 28, 2024, 02:30 AM

Woman allegedly molested by man at Orchard club, claims club owner said she's 'overreacting'

The woman claimed she was told to leave when she confronted the man.

March 27, 2024, 10:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.