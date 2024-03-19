Back

S'pore Merc driver allegedly parks in motorcycle lot, horns & screams at rider after knocking his bike

Morning drama.

Julia Yee | March 19, 2024, 02:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly parked her car in a motorcycle lot, then lost her temper when confronted.

What ensued was an altercation involving lots of angry horning and yelling in the early hours of the morning.

The episode was filmed by a witness and uploaded onto the Facebook group "Singapore Incidents" on Mar. 18, 2024.

Wrongful parking

The incident took place at a car park in the Heartlands. It involved the Mercedes-Benz driver, her male passenger, and a GrabFood rider.

In the video posted online, the car was parked at what was supposedly a lot reserved for motorcyclists.

According to the video, the car park was packed at the time.

The video also claimed that while parking her car in the motorcycle lot, the Mercedes-Benz driver knocked a motorbike belonging to a GrabFood rider.

At one point, a man, likely a passenger from the car, stood beside the vehicle talking to the rider.

Image via Singapore Incidents

The car's driver remained inside. She pressed on the horn, filling the area with its piercing sound.

It was only 9:30am.

"She [decided] to just keep pressing her horn without any concern for the people living in the surrounding," wrote the video's poster.

Her horning seemed to bother her passenger as well, as the man later turned back to say something to her. The insistent horning ceased after that.

But that wasn't the end of the commotion.

Car and woman are both loud

It seemed as though the woman decided to replace the horn with her voice, as she finally climbed out of the vehicle and began shouting at the rider.

Most of what she said was unintelligible, but it included her repeatedly telling the rider to "move away" in Mandarin.

Gif via Singapore Incidents

At one point, she reached into the car to horn at the rider a couple more times in between her bouts of yelling.

This appeared to irritate the motorcyclist further, and his gestures became more heated.

Gif via Singapore Incidents

The video then ended without showing how the fight concluded.

However, the video included a shot of the car's occupants speaking to two police officers, indicating that the authorities got wind of the incident.

Motorcycle lots are for motorcycles

According to the Housing and Development Board (HDB), it is an offence to park in a parking spot not meant for your type of vehicle.

Offenders driving cars could be fined S$70.

Related story

Top images via SgHomeGuy and Singapore Incidents

Vivian meets with Palestinian Authority's new PM, reaffirms S'pore's commitment to help build governing capacity

Vivian met both the incoming and outgoing PMs of the Palestinian Authority.

March 19, 2024, 01:43 PM

Fried kway teow stall in Jalan Besar closes down after owner, 69, passes away

The owner passed away peacefully after "serving his last plate of kway teow", according to his children.

March 19, 2024, 01:11 PM

A well-stocked office pantry is nicer than having a nice boss. Hear me out.

No contest, honestly. But please don’t fire me boss.

March 19, 2024, 01:04 PM

Pritam Singh will continue parliamentary & town council duties during court case, reiterates not guilty plea

He faces two charges for wilfully making false answers at the COP.

March 19, 2024, 12:37 PM

Faisal Manap will not be charged for refusing to answer questions by the Committee of Privileges: SPF, AGC

He was issued an advisory on Mar. 18, 2024.

March 19, 2024, 12:06 PM

Total of 94 nominees for Star awards 2024 Popular Male & Female Artiste awards

Voting is now open.

March 19, 2024, 11:46 AM

Pritam Singh handed 2 charges for lying to Committee of Privileges, pleads not guilty

A pre-trial conference is fixed for Apr. 17.

March 19, 2024, 11:24 AM

Woman didn't tell police her friend was raped, ordered to 1 year & 9 months probation

The prosecution said the woman was legally bound to give information about the rape to the police.

March 19, 2024, 10:22 AM

Rabbit-themed mochi waffles & other desserts at Japanese cafe chain in S'pore

Just in time for Easter.

March 19, 2024, 09:39 AM

Putin retains reign over Russia, wins 5th Presidential term

Putin would have served 5 terms in the next 6 years and be 77 by then.

March 18, 2024, 07:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.