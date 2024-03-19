S'pore Merc driver allegedly parks in motorcycle lot, horns & screams at rider after knocking his bike

A Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly parked her car in a motorcycle lot, then lost her temper when confronted.

What ensued was an altercation involving lots of angry horning and yelling in the early hours of the morning.

The episode was filmed by a witness and uploaded onto the Facebook group "Singapore Incidents" on Mar. 18, 2024.

Wrongful parking

The incident took place at a car park in the Heartlands. It involved the Mercedes-Benz driver, her male passenger, and a GrabFood rider.

In the video posted online, the car was parked at what was supposedly a lot reserved for motorcyclists.

According to the video, the car park was packed at the time.

The video also claimed that while parking her car in the motorcycle lot, the Mercedes-Benz driver knocked a motorbike belonging to a GrabFood rider.

At one point, a man, likely a passenger from the car, stood beside the vehicle talking to the rider.

The car's driver remained inside. She pressed on the horn, filling the area with its piercing sound.

It was only 9:30am.

"She [decided] to just keep pressing her horn without any concern for the people living in the surrounding," wrote the video's poster.

Her horning seemed to bother her passenger as well, as the man later turned back to say something to her. The insistent horning ceased after that.

But that wasn't the end of the commotion.

Car and woman are both loud

It seemed as though the woman decided to replace the horn with her voice, as she finally climbed out of the vehicle and began shouting at the rider.

Most of what she said was unintelligible, but it included her repeatedly telling the rider to "move away" in Mandarin.

At one point, she reached into the car to horn at the rider a couple more times in between her bouts of yelling.

This appeared to irritate the motorcyclist further, and his gestures became more heated.

The video then ended without showing how the fight concluded.

However, the video included a shot of the car's occupants speaking to two police officers, indicating that the authorities got wind of the incident.

Motorcycle lots are for motorcycles

According to the Housing and Development Board (HDB), it is an offence to park in a parking spot not meant for your type of vehicle.

Offenders driving cars could be fined S$70.

