SPH Media Trust to receive S$260 million funding for FY2024

The Ministry of Communication and Information (MCI) will disburse around S$260 million in funding to SPH Media Trust for the financial year of 2024, said Josephine Teo, Minister for Communication and Information, during the Committee Supply debates on Mar. 1, 2024.

This is part of the S$900 million the government would provide SPH Media Trust over five years from 2022.

Previously, in February 2022, MCI said it would be giving SPH Media Trust (SMT) up to S$180 million a year over five years to "sustain its current operations and to invest in the future".

S$320 million disbursed across FY 2022 and 2023

Teo said across the financial years of 2022 and 2023, S$320 million has been disbursed to SPH Media.

She reiterated that the government stepped in to give SPH Media "a fighting chance" in this new media landscape.

She said SPH Media is "facing its biggest challenge yet" as the media industry has been "severely disrupted" by digitalisation and social media.

"Anticipating a more challenging environment," she said. "We have budgeted to provide SPH media with around S$260 million in funding for FY 2024."

Teo explained that the funding for SPH Media reflects "the importance the government has placed on quality journalism, digital transformation and upholding multiculturalism to ensure public accountability and fiscal prudence."

SPH Media is structured to compromise members representing different segments of society from commercial entities to local institutes of higher learning, but "ultimately, SPH Media is accountable to Singaporeans".

She said SPH Media plays a "crucial role" as a "public service media".

However, she acknowledged that SPH Media is "facing its biggest challenge yet" as the media industry has been "severely disrupted" by digitalisation and social media.

Did not reach all Key Performance Indicators

Teo added that Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are set for SPH Media to track reach and engagement across all communities, including specific targets for vernacular outlets, youth and digital reach.

SPH Media must also report to MCI regularly on their performance in those areas and comply with the relevant audits to ensure oversight of how funds are spent, as well as ownership and accountability of public service media outcomes.

Teo said that the funding disbursed has been "put to good use" as SPH Media has been strengthening its digital systems to improve its outreach in line with other global publications.

She said they still have a "considerable catch-up" to do.

She acknowledged that SPH Media "maintained its overall reach" and achieved a "modest increase" in its digital subscriptions.

However, it did not meet all its KPIs on digital reach, youth reach, vernacular reach and average time spent on its websites and applications.

"Accordingly, it did not receive the full funding that was committed."

