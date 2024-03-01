McGriddles is back

McDonald's did a Feb. 26 teaser for the return of McGriddles on Feb. 29.

And it is back.

As part of the reintroduction of the item to the menu, there is also a contest for the inclusion into the McGriddles "Close Friends list".

The contest mechanics involves posting one Instagram Story declaring one's love for McGriddles by saying, singing, or shouting about how often you eat it or you want it to be permanent on the menu with the #McGriddlesCloseFriends hashtag.

A total of 20 winners with the best entries will get on the "Close Friends list", which will make available information about special edit merchandise and more.

Contest ends March 4, 2024 at 11:59pm.

Top photo composite via McDonald's & Unsplash