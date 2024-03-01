Back

McGriddles is back

Now.

Belmont Lay | March 01, 2024, 02:17 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

McDonald's did a Feb. 26 teaser for the return of McGriddles on Feb. 29.

And it is back.

As part of the reintroduction of the item to the menu, there is also a contest for the inclusion into the McGriddles "Close Friends list".

The contest mechanics involves posting one Instagram Story declaring one's love for McGriddles by saying, singing, or shouting about how often you eat it or you want it to be permanent on the menu with the #McGriddlesCloseFriends hashtag.

A total of 20 winners with the best entries will get on the "Close Friends list", which will make available information about special edit merchandise and more.

Contest ends March 4, 2024 at 11:59pm.

Top photo composite via McDonald's & Unsplash

Black & white bungalows in spotlight again as PAP & PSP MPs engage in parliamentary exchange

Leong Mun Wai asked for "greater transparency and accountability" over how SLA is managing state properties.

March 01, 2024, 02:59 PM

Sentosa sky lantern festival: No clarity on refunds, date & venue of supposed rescheduled event

Amid outcry by attendees, two representatives of the company who organised the event have given different messages.

March 01, 2024, 02:34 PM

Geylang cat cafe cats rescued & rehomed, SPCA found more than half looked malnourished

Poor meow meows.

March 01, 2024, 01:26 PM

Not paying alimony? Ministry of Law enforcement officers to be empowered to seize financial info.

This will help distinguish between those who are unable to pay and those deliberately defaulting on their payments.

March 01, 2024, 01:03 PM

Ministry of Law to relax threshold for those applying for legal aid

The changes are slated for the second quarter of 2024.

March 01, 2024, 12:44 PM

2 in 100,000 trips led to refunds for commuters using different devices or cards to enter & exit

Each refund amounts to S$2.70 on average.

March 01, 2024, 12:43 PM

Blackpink’s Lisa seen at S’pore Changi Airport on Feb. 29, 2 days before Taylor Swift's show

In your area.

March 01, 2024, 11:27 AM

S'pore 'proactively' courted Taylor Swift even before international tour dates announced: Edwin Tong

I think that it's best if you just stay.

March 01, 2024, 11:00 AM

Titus Low & ex-wife in kerfuffle over 'co-parenting' arrangements for their daughter

Oh no.

March 01, 2024, 10:57 AM

Over 200,000 PolCams to be deployed islandwide by mid-2030s: Josephine Teo

There have been fewer cases of property damage due to harassment by unlicensed moneylenders ever since PolCams were installed in 2012.

March 01, 2024, 09:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.