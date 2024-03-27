Woman drives car into McDonald's drive-thru sign at Hougang Ave 3 Shell station

A car hit a McDonald's drive-thru sign at the Shell petrol station along Hougang Avenue 3.

The accident occurred at 10:45am on Sunday, March 24, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A tow truck was subsequently seen at the scene removing the black car that had its bonnet damaged.

The McDonald's sign in front of the petrol station was slanted as a result of the impact.

The area was cordoned off to the public.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle, driven by a woman, was seen mounting the kerb, travelling across the pedestrian walkway, before coming to a stop after hitting the sign.

It stopped on the grass patch surrounding the sign.

No one was injured, except the driver, who reportedly hurt her face slightly.

She was seen to have been in shock, and was helped by passers-by.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Shin Min they were alerted to the incident and when they got to the scene, one person was assessed to have been injured but declined to go to the hospital.

