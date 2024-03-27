Back

Woman drives car into McDonald's drive-thru sign at Hougang Ave 3 Shell station

Drive into the drive-thru sign.

Belmont Lay | March 27, 2024, 01:52 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A car hit a McDonald's drive-thru sign at the Shell petrol station along Hougang Avenue 3.

The accident occurred at 10:45am on Sunday, March 24, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A tow truck was subsequently seen at the scene removing the black car that had its bonnet damaged.

The McDonald's sign in front of the petrol station was slanted as a result of the impact.

The area was cordoned off to the public.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle, driven by a woman, was seen mounting the kerb, travelling across the pedestrian walkway, before coming to a stop after hitting the sign.

It stopped on the grass patch surrounding the sign.

No one was injured, except the driver, who reportedly hurt her face slightly.

She was seen to have been in shock, and was helped by passers-by.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Shin Min they were alerted to the incident and when they got to the scene, one person was assessed to have been injured but declined to go to the hospital.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

Mahathir's sons, under corruption probe, claim their father is the real target

They are witnesses to whatever it is that MACC is investigating, Mokhzani Mahathir said.

March 27, 2024, 10:04 AM

Last train & bus timings in S'pore extended on Good Friday eve, Mar. 28, 2024

Go home without worrying about surge pricing.

March 27, 2024, 01:26 AM

S'pore loses 4-1 to China in 2nd leg of World Cup qualifier match

The match took place in China.

March 26, 2024, 10:39 PM

Influencer Simonboy to get married in July 2024

Wedding bells are ringing.

March 26, 2024, 07:09 PM

Famous Kovan beef noodles kopitiam stall now run by younger chap

The previous stall had been around for over two decades.

March 26, 2024, 06:10 PM

S'pore-flagged ship hits Baltimore bridge causing it to collapse, search on for 20 people in river

A rescue operation is currently underway.

March 26, 2024, 05:31 PM

Former MAS chief Ravi Menon appointed as S'pore's 1st climate action ambassador

Menon will also take on the role of Senior Adviser to the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS).

March 26, 2024, 04:39 PM

Woman finds plastic shards on frozen xiao long baos from FairPrice after she steamed & ate 1

Check your buns.

March 26, 2024, 03:37 PM

Blk 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market food stall attracts top bid of S$6,299 per month

The stall used to sell nasi lemak.

March 26, 2024, 03:30 PM

Okinawa steakhouse chain Yappari Steak opening 1st S'pore outlet at VivoCity

Known for its Mount Fuji lava plates.

March 26, 2024, 02:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.