McDonald's at Raffles City closes down, Italian restaurant taking over premises

The McDonald's outlet at Raffles City in City Hall is no more.

The outlet's last day of operations was on Feb. 29, according to several Facebook tribute posts dedicated to its closure.

A wall of photos that captured staffs' and guests' fond memories was set up to commemorate the fast food outlet's closure.

According to the display, the Raffles City outlet has been around since 2009.

Google Maps also stated that the outlet is permanently closed.

According to a Mothership reader, the space has already been boarded up, and an Italian restaurant, Casa Vostra, will be taking over in the second half of 2024.

Top photo from Matthew Chia / Google Maps and Nigel Chua