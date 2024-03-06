Back

McDonald's at Raffles City closes down, Italian restaurant taking over premises

Farewell.

Ashley Tan | March 06, 2024, 04:23 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The McDonald's outlet at Raffles City in City Hall is no more.

Goodbye

The outlet's last day of operations was on Feb. 29, according to several Facebook tribute posts dedicated to its closure.

A wall of photos that captured staffs' and guests' fond memories was set up to commemorate the fast food outlet's closure.

According to the display, the Raffles City outlet has been around since 2009.

Photo from Joanne Lee / FB

Google Maps also stated that the outlet is permanently closed.

According to a Mothership reader, the space has already been boarded up, and an Italian restaurant, Casa Vostra, will be taking over in the second half of 2024.

Photo by Nigel Chua

Mothership has reached out to McDonald's for more information.

Top photo from Matthew Chia / Google Maps and Nigel Chua

US lawmakers introduce bill effectively banning TikTok if ByteDance does not sell it off

ByteDance could either sell TikTok or the social media application would face a ban.

March 06, 2024, 08:20 PM

Former RI principal pioneered model of independent schools in S'pore

He was a beacon of hope in Singapore's education landscape.

March 06, 2024, 08:05 PM

COE premiums: Cat A rebounded to S$83,000, Cat B fell to S$96,010

COE prices rebounded across all categories except Category B.

March 06, 2024, 07:20 PM

S'pore to explore recognising more halal-certified products from other countries: Masagos Zulkifli

Singapore companies will also be able to bring their halal-certified products overseas.

March 06, 2024, 06:45 PM

Govt looking at harsher financial penalties for child abuse cases to send 'clear signal' to industry: Sun Xueling

The government does not take such cases lightly, said Sun.

March 06, 2024, 06:20 PM

M'sian opposition politician wants Anwar's govt to explain why Taylor Swift didn't perform in M'sia

Malaysia has joined the conversation.

March 06, 2024, 06:17 PM

China scraps Premier Li Qiang's 'Two Sessions' press conference, 1st time since 1993

Ending a 30-year tradition.

March 06, 2024, 05:54 PM

Fulfilment vs emotional toll: What being a nurse in S’pore is really like

It’s not easy.

March 06, 2024, 05:40 PM

Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan welcomes 1st child, a daughter

Congrats!

March 06, 2024, 05:17 PM

No, STB didn't pay Taylor Swift to sing 'Majulah Singapura' as surprise song

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling Merdeka too.

March 06, 2024, 04:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.