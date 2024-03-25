Back

S'porean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, 17, wins 2024 Formula Kite European Championships

Win.

Belmont Lay | March 25, 2024, 11:24 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporean Maximilian Maeder, 17, won gold at the 2024 Formula Kite European Championships in Mar Menor, Spain on March 24.

The 17-year-old kitefoiler's victory comes as a boost as he prepares for the Paris Olympics in August.

France's Axel Mazella and Italy's Riccardo Pianosi finished second and third respectively.

Maeder last came out tops at the same competition two years ago in Greece.

He missed 2023's edition due to his participation in the Asian Games.

In a video posted by the International Kiteboarding Association on social media, the teenager said: “Just wow. I can’t put it into words. I mean, every time the racing is so exciting and so close and so fun."

"How could you not enjoy something like this?"

He also paid tribute to his counterparts, saying "hats off to all the competitors, they made it very thrilling and it was really hard for me".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Int. Kiteboarding Association (@kiteclasses)

In August 2023, Maeder won gold in the men's kite event at the Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands.

The win secured a quota spot for Singapore at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He also clinched his third consecutive title at the Formula Kite Youth World Championships and a gold medal at the Asian Games in China in 2023.

Top photos via International Kiteboarding Association

Prabowo elected president, but rival PDI-P remains largest party in Indonesia's House of Representatives

Puan Maharani, daughter of former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, is currently Speaker.

March 25, 2024, 11:11 AM

Iswaran handed 8 new charges for allegedly obtaining whiskey, golf clubs, & Brompton bicycle as public servant

Iswaran now faces a total of 35 charges.

March 25, 2024, 10:53 AM

Black sesame & earl grey toasts at Amoy Street Food Centre drinks stall

Traditional meets modern.

March 25, 2024, 10:33 AM

M'sian comedian Ronny Chieng says S'poreans are 'Karens' with 'main character syndrome'

I want to speak to his manager.

March 24, 2024, 10:16 PM

S'porean man, 26, who was killed in Johor accident was due to be married in December

He was about to collect his new flat's keys next month.

March 24, 2024, 08:11 PM

3 to 4 S'pore youths purportedly on 1 PMD allegedly hit woman, 58, on butt with rod-like object in Sengkang

Her doctor said her tailbone was probably injured.

March 24, 2024, 07:47 PM

1 death from heat stroke in M'sia amid extreme heat wave, 27 heat-related cases reported

Stay hydrated.

March 24, 2024, 06:15 PM

4 separate fires on Mar. 23: 2 recycling trucks, 1 car & a grass patch

Three vehicles caught fire. The last was a patch of grass near Marina Bay Cruise Center.

March 24, 2024, 05:42 PM

Monkey goes bananas trying to catch pet bird fluttering around in cage at HDB corridor

Circle of life.

March 24, 2024, 05:10 PM

2 children & 2 adults share 1 e-bike on S'pore road, some with no helmets

You need to be at least 16 and wear a helmet to be on a e-bike on the road.

March 24, 2024, 05:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.