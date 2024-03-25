S'porean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, 17, wins 2024 Formula Kite European Championships

Singaporean Maximilian Maeder, 17, won gold at the 2024 Formula Kite European Championships in Mar Menor, Spain on March 24.

The 17-year-old kitefoiler's victory comes as a boost as he prepares for the Paris Olympics in August.

France's Axel Mazella and Italy's Riccardo Pianosi finished second and third respectively.

Maeder last came out tops at the same competition two years ago in Greece.

He missed 2023's edition due to his participation in the Asian Games.

In a video posted by the International Kiteboarding Association on social media, the teenager said: “Just wow. I can’t put it into words. I mean, every time the racing is so exciting and so close and so fun."

"How could you not enjoy something like this?"

He also paid tribute to his counterparts, saying "hats off to all the competitors, they made it very thrilling and it was really hard for me".

In August 2023, Maeder won gold in the men's kite event at the Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands.

The win secured a quota spot for Singapore at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He also clinched his third consecutive title at the Formula Kite Youth World Championships and a gold medal at the Asian Games in China in 2023.

