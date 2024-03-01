Back

1st half of Mar. 2024 to get wetter, with thundery showers & 33-34°C heat on most days

Wet and warm.

Nigel Chua | March 01, 2024, 07:38 PM

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), the first week of March 2024 is expected to get wetter. 

"Moderate to heavy thundery showers" are expected over many areas of Singapore on most afternoons, said MSS.

MSS noted that Northeast Monsoon conditions are prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region, with winds blowing mainly from the northwest or northeast.

In the second week of the month, "localised short-duration showers" are expected over parts of the island on some afternoons.

The total rainfall for the first half of March 2024 is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.

Maximum temperatures up to 35 degrees Celcius

Even with more showers in the coming two weeks, the daily maximum temperatures may still range between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days, said MSS.

The daily maximum temperatures may reach around 35 degrees Celsius on a few days when there is less cloud coverage, particularly in the second week of the month.

February 2024 was "fairly dry"

MSS said February 2024 was "fairly dry" on the whole, with the second half of the month being relatively drier than the first.

Most parts of Singapore recorded below-average rainfall in the second half of February 2024.

It noted that thundery showers fell over parts of the island on some afternoons in the second half of February 2024.

Daily maximum temperatures in the second half of February 2024 were above 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jurong Island on Feb. 29, 2024.

Top photo by Nigel Chua

