3 lucky S'pore punters split Toto S$13.4 million top prize, each walk away with S$4.469 million

S$4,469,698 very nice.

Fiona Tan | March 14, 2024, 11:47 PM

Three lucky individuals in S'pore split the Mar. 14, 2024, Toto jackpot. Each walked away with an additional S$4,469,698 in their pockets.

S$13,409,094 Toto jackpot on Mar. 14, 2024

The S$10 million Toto jackpot snowballed to S$13,409,094 after the bets were consolidated.

Here are the winning numbers:

Image screenshot from Toto website.

One of the three winners won using a S$1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry ticket.

The other two winners won with QuickPick System 7 Entry tickets that cost S$7 each.

Here's where the winning tickets came from:

Image screenshot from Toto website.

Here are the rest of the details from the Mar. 14, 2024 Toto draw:

Image screenshot from Toto website.

Top image from Nestia website

