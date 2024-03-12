Man, 63, dies after falling from Marina Bay Sands

The body of a 63-year-old man was found at the foot of Marina Bay Sands (MBS) hotel.

The deceased is believed to have passed away after falling from the hotel.

Incident happened on Mar. 11 evening

In response to Mothership's queries, an MBS spokesperson confirmed that a man's body was discovered outside the hotel at around 7:50pm on Mar. 11, 2024.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Bayfront Avenue at around 7:55pm the same day, 8World News reported.

SPF officers found the man lying unconscious on the ground and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

The MBS spokesperson said they are assisting with investigations.

8World News reported an individual seeing several police officers setting up a blue tent and barricades at the first-floor exit of MBS' Tower 3.

A Facebook user posted in the Professional PHV Drivers Singapore:Grab, Gojek,Tada n Ryde Facebook group at 9:45pm on Mar. 11 to say that the public should avoid the MBS area.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top image from Pixabay