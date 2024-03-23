Back

Man, 20, sent to hospital after fall from height at Changi Airport

A witness said she was waiting for a bus when someone fell from the second floor.

Daniel Seow | March 23, 2024, 08:49 PM

A man was taken to hospital after a fall at  Changi Airport on the afternoon of Mar. 23 (Saturday).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance regarding the incident at about 4:10pm.

The police said that he was a 20-year-old man and the incident happened at Terminal 1, The Straits Times reported.

A picture shared to social media platform Xiaohongshu showed visitors peering over a travellator in the aftermath of the fall.

Another picture showed security personnel at the scene, while other people were seemingly attending to the person as well.

Man fell from second floor: Witness

A witness surnamed Bai (transliteration) told 8world that she and her friends were waiting for a bus on the first floor of Jewel Changi Airport, when a man suddenly fell from the second floor.

"I saw him fall and it bent the railings [at the bus stop]. I was scared to death," she said.

Another witness, surnamed Huang, said she saw five or six staff members attending to the fallen person.

He was lying face down, moaning, and seemed to be alive at the time, she added.

Man conveyed to hospital, police investigating: CAG

In response to Mothership's enquiries, SCDF said that when the ambulance arrived, a person was found lying on the floor near a taxi stand.

The person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

A Changi Airport Group (CAG) spokesperson confirmed with Mothership that the man was a member of the public.

The police are currently investigating the incident, the spokesperson added.

Top image from Xiaohongshu

