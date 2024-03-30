'You all need to be considerate': Man in S'pore allegedly confronts mosque to complain about prayer 'noise'

A man in Singapore allegedly went down to a mosque to complain about the "noise" made during prayers.

He was later seen being ushered out of the premises.

"You all need to be considerate"

A 25-second video of the incident was posted on Instagram page "sgtrendinglah" on Mar. 28, 2024.

At the start of the video, the man, who was dressed in a black shirt and shorts, can be heard saying: "You all need to be considerate."

Soon after, he was ushered out of the mosque's entrance by another man in a long-sleeved jacket.

As he walked out of the entrance, the complainant can be heard saying:

"People no need to sleep, is it? You know how many people complain already?"

Someone behind the camera subsequently asked in Malay, "What happened?"

Once he was outside the mosque, the man continued his complaint:

"You want to talk outside? It's like... going on, you know?"

Later, two other men were seen confronting him.

The video ended as the man continued his rant outside the mosque.

Unclear when and where it happened

The short video did not show what happened next, or if the situation was resolved.

It is also unclear when the incident took place and which mosque it happened at.

However, people online have claimed that the mosque in question is Masjid Darul Ghufran in Tampines, according to an Instagram post by local podcast show Plan B.

Plan B wrote that the man who complained was a resident of the area.

Top images via sgtrendinglah/Instagram.