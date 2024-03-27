Woman allegedly molested by man at Orchard club, claims club owner said she's 'overreacting'

A brand promoter was allegedly molested by a man while working in a club located in Orchard on Mar. 24, 2024.

She claimed that the man had stretched out his arm as they passed each other and squeezed her breast.

When she confronted the alleged perpetrator, however, she was stopped by his friends and the club's bouncers, who told her to leave.

Feeling unjustly treated, she took to Facebook to share her ordeal, hoping to empower others who have faced similar experiences.

Speaking to Mothership, the woman surnamed Lim said that the ordeal has traumatised her and she has been crying whenever she recalls the incident.

What happened

Lim said it was only her sixth time deployed to the club, as she usually worked at events and bars.

The 28-year-old works part-time for an agency that helps to promote various brands, including the brand she was promoting that night.

Lim recounted that on that day, she had just served some customers and was walking away from a sofa when a man who looked to be in his fifties walked past her.

She claimed it was then he molested her.

Lim said she felt "stunned" but quickly confronted the man, only to be pulled away by the man's companions.

One told her that the man was just drunk and asked her to go out of the club.

A bouncer then asked Lim to leave, saying that he had "no choice" as his boss had instructed him to get her out of the club.

"I didn't even touch the man or anything. I was just being pulled away when he should be the one being pulled," Lim said.

Amidst the chaos, she also ended up with some scratch marks on her arms, although she does not know who caused it.

Called police

Lim said she eventually walked out of the club, and expected the man to be chased out of the club too.

However, he did not appear, and instead, the bouncers became "verbally aggressive" towards her for calling the police.

They only stopped when she started filming them with her phone.

Lim claimed that the club's boss was dismissive about what happened, and allegedly remarked that such incidents were commonplace in clubs.

Lim said he also told her colleague that Lim was "overreacting".

Man left the club

When the police arrived, Lim was bewildered to find out that the man had already left.

She said the police obtained CCTV footage of the man leaving the club.

"I was quite shocked," Lim said, expressing her confusion over why the man was allowed to leave.

Lim suspects that the man was friends with the club owner or a "big spender" at the club.

Later, the police took her statement and took the dress she was wearing for evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.

Traumatised

A representative from the brand promoter's agency told Mothership that their agency and the brand have ceased working with the club.

"Safety for my staff is the most important," the representative added.

Despite feeling traumatised by the ordeal, Lim felt she had to speak out against the harassment.

"As a victim, it's unacceptable for anyone to dismiss your experience or tell you that you're overreacting. It is disheartening to hear that other women have faced similar situations but felt silenced by fear of repercussions."

Lim, who has a full-time job in business development, said she would try to keep working the part-time job.

"We shouldn't feel compelled to tolerate unacceptable behaviour."

Top photo via Lim's Facebook