Man, 38, allegedly splashed green paint on Bedok North HDB, arrested for loanshark harassment within 4 hours

The police have arrested a 38-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

Splashed HDB with green paint

According to the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) news release, the police were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment at about 6:40pm on Mar. 13.

A residential unit along Bedok North Street 4 was splashed with green paint, and a debtor’s note was pasted on the gate.

Arrested within four hours

Bedok and Jurong Police Division officers established the man's identity through follow-up investigations and using police camera images.

The man was arrested four hours later, and a mobile phone was seized as a case exhibit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in other cases of loanshark harassment.

The man was charged in court on Mar. 15.

If convicted, first-time loanshark harassment offenders may be fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000, jailed up to five years, and face up to six strokes of the cane.

SPF said the Police have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities.

Those who deliberately vandalise properties, and cause annoyance and disruption to public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

SPF advised members of the public to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the Police or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Top image from SPF website