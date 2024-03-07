Man, 29, on his way to exercise in Choa Chu Kang, dies in car accident, family appeals for witnesses

A 29-year-old man had just started working and was embarking on his journey of building his future, when his life was abruptly cut short.

A car ran into him while he was on his way to exercise on Mar. 3, 2024.

Dressed in his exercise gear, the man, surnamed Seow, had left his house bright and early that day.

Hours later at around 10pm, his family received a call no one wished to hear.

They were told Seow was involved in an accident while crossing the road in Choa Chu Kang near Lot One mall.

He had suffered multiple injuries and fractures all over his body, including his head.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Loop and Choa Chu Kang Drive on Mar. 3 at about 7:05am.

Seow was rushed to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Had no identification on him

Speaking to Mothership, one of Seow's family members shared that the family only heard news of the accident much later at night as Seow did not have any identification on him.

The family was also under the impression that Seow was just out for the weekend and did not think anything was amiss when he did not come home.

After receiving the call, the family rushed down to the hospital immediately, he said.

The family declined to reveal his full name but are calling on the public to step forward if they witnessed the incident.

Passed away after a coma

However, when they reached the hospital, doctors said: "It is not looking optimistic for Seow".

Seow was in a coma and warded in the intensive care unit at that time.

After four days of fighting for his life, Seow succumbed to his injuries and passed away on the morning of Mar. 6.

Appealing for witnesses

The police are currently investigating the accident, the family member shared.

"We currently only know that the driver involved has reported the incident," he said.

Eyewitnesses can provide more information to the police.

The family said: "If you have seen or recorded something related to the accident, please come forward. We appreciate it."

