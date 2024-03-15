Missing M'sian's body surfaces in S'pore waters hours after car found abandoned on Johor bridge

The body of a 51-year-old Malaysian man has surfaced in Singapore waters.

It was found in the waters off Senoko Way, near Woodlands, on Mar. 11, 2024.

The deceased was allegedly a private-hire driver who'd gone missing, reported Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily.

Gone missing

At around 6am the same day, the man’s car was found abandoned on a bridge in Permas Jaya, Johor.

His identification card and mobile phone were left in the vehicle, Johor police told Sin Chew.

In an effort to locate him, the man's family used social media to appeal for witnesses and dashboard camera footage from any passing vehicles.

Body found

The man's body was subsequently uncovered in Singapore waters.

Later in the day at around 3:25pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for water rescue assistance at 27 Senoko, the agency told Mothership.

Upon arrival, SCDF rescuers sighted a body floating in the water.

After they retrieved the body, the person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Sin Chew said that the deceased's family left for Singapore to collect his body after they were notified of the news.

